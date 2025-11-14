Golden Metal Resources Aktie

Golden Metal Resources für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EF1U / ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
14.11.2025 19:15:03

EQS-News: Exercise of Options Warrants

EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Exercise of Options Warrants

14.11.2025 / 19:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14 November 2025

Guardian Metal Resources plc ("Guardian Metal" or the "Company")

Exercise of Options Warrants

 

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET/OTCQB:GMTLF), a tungsten exploration and development company, announces that the Company has received a notice to exercise Options over a total 100,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Option Shares") at an exercise price of 0.14p per Warrant Shares, raising £14,000 for the Company.

 

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 100,000 Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 20 November 2025 ("Admission"). The Warrant Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 167,998,967 ordinary shares of 1p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

Guardian Metal Resources plc
Oliver Friesen (CEO)		 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll		 Tel: +44 20 7213 0880
Tamesis Partners LLP (Lead Broker)
Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfield		  
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868
Tavistock (Financial PR)
Emily Moss/
Josephine Clerkin		 Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150/
+44 (0) 7788 554035
guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk
 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


14.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2230438  14.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Golden Metal Resources PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

19:15
 EQS-News: Exercise of Options Warrants (EQS Group)
11.11.25
 EQS-News: Board Update (EQS Group)
03.11.25
 EQS-News: Garfield Project Exploration Update (EQS Group)
03.11.25
 EQS-News: Board Changes (EQS Group)
29.10.25