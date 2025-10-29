EQS-News: Final Results

EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Annual Results

Guardian Metal Resources plc ('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company') Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2025 Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET/OTCQB:GMTLF), a tungsten exploration and development company focused on Nevada, U.S. is pleased to announce its consolidated audited results for the year ended 30 June 2025, for the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group"). The full financial report will be available online immediately on the Company's website, and should be read in conjunction with this announcement. Highlights from the year under review: • Pilot Mountain Project

Pilot Mountain remained the central focus of our project development efforts during the year. Guardian Metal advanced multiple workstreams critical to the ongoing pre-feasibility study. Resource and geotechnical drilling programmes were advanced to support pit design and mine planning, while baseline studies were completed across environmental and technical disciplines to underpin key permitting next steps. Amongst intense ongoing reshoring efforts, Pilot Mountain’s strategic importance within the U.S. critical metals landscape increased substantially over the period

• Tempiute Project

During the year, Guardian Metal added a second co-flagship project through the acquisition of the option to purchase the historical Tempiute (Emerson) tungsten mine in Lincoln County, Nevada. A Letter of Intent was signed on 31 October 2024, with the definitive agreement completed on 27 January 2025. Since the acquisition, Guardian Metal advanced preparatory workstreams at Tempiute in support of a drilling programme that started late summer 2025. The combination of historical production, existing infrastructure, and new exploration potential establishes Tempiute as a highly complementary asset to Pilot Mountain, further strengthening Guardian Metal’s ability to deliver scale within a Nevada-based tungsten production hub.

• US Market Presence

Guardian Metal continued to build its profile in the United States during the period. Following the upgrade to the OTCQX Market in June 2024, the Company benefited from improved liquidity and visibility amongst U.S. investors. Institutional awareness of Guardian Metal also grew further during the year, with Maxim Group initiating research coverage and increased engagement from U.S. funds and stakeholders. Together, these steps advance Guardian Metal’s strategy of aligning its capital markets presence with its U.S.-based operating footprint.

• Corporate Growth & Strategic Positioning

On 8 July 2024, the Company rebranded as Guardian Metal Resources Plc, a name that reflects our sharpened focus on tungsten and our commitment to the U.S. defence metal reshoring effort. This corporate evolution was matched by growth in institutional support. On 15 August 2024, Guardian Metal announced a North American strategic financing, followed by an institutional raise completed on 6 January 2025 and a further strategic investment by UCAM LLP on 20 February 2025. The continued ability to attract institutional capital is a strong endorsement of Guardian Metal’s positioning within the U.S. critical metals landscape. Finally, in June 2025, Guardian Metal was invited to join the DARPA-sponsored Critical Minerals Forum, a platform that underscores the growing recognition of the Company as a strategic participant in securing America’s future mineral supply.

• Tungsten Market

The strategic importance of tungsten has increased materially during the year. On 4 February 2025, China implemented export restrictions on certain tungsten products, further tightening global supply and driving prices higher. At the same time, recognition of tungsten’s critical role in defence, energy transition, and advanced technologies has grown significantly across U.S. government and industry stakeholders. Against this backdrop, Guardian Metal is positioned in the right metal, at the right time, and in the right jurisdiction to play a leading role in re-establishing secure Western supply chains.

