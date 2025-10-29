Golden Metal Resources Aktie
EQS-News: Final Results
|
EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Guardian Metal Resources plc
('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')
Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2025
Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET/OTCQB:GMTLF), a tungsten exploration and development company focused on Nevada, U.S. is pleased to announce its consolidated audited results for the year ended 30 June 2025, for the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group").
The full financial report will be available online immediately on the Company's website, and should be read in conjunction with this announcement.
Highlights from the year under review:
Corporate Developments
Financial Highlights
The Group incurred a loss for the year to 30 June 2025 of $2,711,000 (2024 – loss of $1,376,000). The loss mainly arose from salaries, consulting and professional fees along with general regulatory and administration expenses.
Cash used in operations totalled $1,122,000 and investment in its mining assets totalled $8,038,000 (2024 - $1,496,000). As at 30 June 2025, the Group had a cash balance of $1,873,000 (2024 - $3,033,000). At the date of this announcement, the Group’s cash balance was $14,720,000.
Funding Activities
During the year under review a total of 18,908,700 warrants over new ordinary shares were exercised raising $4,455,305 (£3,414,479) for the Company. The Company also completed strategic fundraises issuing in total 10,478,054 new ordinary shares, raising $3,677,988 (£2,904,075) before costs for the Company.
Subsequent to reporting date on 23 July 2025, the Company completed a fundraise of $21,000,000 (approximately £15,600,000) before costs through the issue of 25,945,000 new ordinary shares to new and existing shareholders. On the same date the Company also announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC had been awarded $6.2 million from the U.S. Department of War (DoW) to accelerate the development of its Pilot Mountain Project.
Board of Directors
We welcomed Ben Hodges who joined the Company as Finance Director on 12 December 2024. David Ovadia, Non-Executive Chairman, resigned from the Board on 11 December 2024. The Board takes this opportunity to thank David for his contribution to the Company over his tenure. Non-Executive Director J.T. Starzecki assumed the position of Non-Executive Chairman with effect from 11 December 2024, and in June 2025 Mr. Starzecki accepted the role of Executive Chairman.
Events after the year end
For information regarding events after the reporting date see note 19 to the financial statements.
Outlook:
Looking ahead, Guardian Metal’s priorities are clear: advance Pilot Mountain and Tempiute through the next stage of technical and economic studies, supported by the financing, partnerships, and contractor base secured this year. With two co-flagship assets in Nevada, an increasingly engaged U.S. investor base and growing recognition across industry and government, Guardian Metal is well positioned to deliver on its ambition of becoming America’s next tungsten producer. We also have announced that we plan to pursue a USA listing.
I would like to thank our shareholders, partners, and team for their ongoing support and commitment. Together, we are building a company that can play a pivotal role in delivering secure domestic supply of this critical mineral for defence, energy transition, and high-technology applications.
Oliver Friesen, Chief Executive Officer
28 October 2025
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1923F_1-2025-10-28.pdf
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
For further information visit www.guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:
