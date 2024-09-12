EQS-News: Change in the Chief Financial Officer at Biotest AG

|
Change in the Chief Financial Officer at Biotest AG
As part of this change, we welcome Mr. Martin Möller (52) as the new Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Möller will assume this position for the next six months, effective September 14, 2024 and will be responsible for the
The company would like to thank both individuals and looks forward with confidence to the next six months under Mr. Möller's leadership.
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialized primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, hematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and hematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).
Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)
PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com
Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Disclaimer
