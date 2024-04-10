EQS-News: Change in the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE: Harald von Heynitz succeeds Joachim Coers

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE: Harald von Heynitz succeeds Joachim Coers



10.04.2024 / 08:54 CET/CEST







Change in the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE

Harald von Heynitz succeeds Joachim Coers

Munich, April 10, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of Cherry SE will be reconstituted: Joachim Coers had resigned his mandate as of December 31, 2023. The company has now been able to recruit an experienced financial expert and manager to fill the vacant position. Harald von Heynitz was appointed with effect from April 5 until the Annual General Meeting on June 14, 2024, by the Munich court. He will be standing for election as a full member of the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE at this year's Annual General Meeting.

Harald von Heynitz has been working as a tax consultant and certified public accountant in the international corporate environment for more than 30 years. After graduating in business administration, he started his career with KPMG in 1987, spent the years from 1995 to 1998 in New York, auditing US subsidiaries of large German corporations, including Siemens, BMW and Bertelsmann. Since 1999, he was partner at KPMG, where he headed the Global Industrial and Automotive Products sector from 2002 to 2005 and the Audit Department in Bavaria from 2004 to 2008. From 2007 until 2012 he was a member of the board of KPMG LLP. After leaving KPMG in 2019, von Heynitz became Managing Director of today’s WTS Advisory GmbH in February 2020. From February 2020 until February 2023, he has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Siemens Gamesa Renewables Energy S.A., Zamudio, Spain, where he chaired the Audit Committee. Since 2021 he is a member of the board of Fluence Energy Inc., Arlington, VA, USA where he is also chairman of the Audit Committee.

At Cherry SE, Harald von Heynitz will become a member of the Audit Committee. "With his extensive experience in the international corporate environment and especially in auditing cross-border consolidated financial statements, Harald von Heynitz is the perfect addition to our Audit Committee," emphasizes Marcel Stolk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE. "It is a good sign for the company to have gained him for this important position. At the same time, we would like to thank Joachim Coers for his valuable work for the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE."

Harald von Heynitz adds: "I am delighted that the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE has placed its trust in me to work together for the benefit of the company and its stakeholders."

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach (Germany), Pegnitz (Germany) Munich (Germany), Landskrona (Sweden), Paris (France), Kenosha (USA), Taipei (Taiwan), and Hong Kong (China).

For more information: https://ir.cherry.de

