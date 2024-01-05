|
05.01.2024 18:09:28
EQS-News: Changes to the Administrative Board of STEICO SE as part of the sale of the majority shares in STEICO SE.
|
EQS-News: STEICO SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Changes to the Administrative Board of STEICO SE as part of the sale of the majority shares in STEICO SE.
Feldkirchen near Munich, 5 January 2024 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – As already stated in the ad hoc announcement of 17 July 2023, the sale of the majority shares in STEICO SE by Schramek GmbH to the Irish Kingspan Group will result in changes to the Administrative Board of STEICO SE. In connection with the completion of the purchase agreement, Mr Udo Schramek has now resigned from his position as Chairman of the Administrative Board with effect from the end of 5 January 2024. However, he will remain a member of the Administrative Board and CEO of STEICO SE.
As also announced in the ad hoc announcement of 17 July 2023, Kingspan Holding GmbH is seeking appropriate representation on the Administrative Board of STEICO SE. In this context, the previous members of the Administrative Board, Mr Dr Jürgen Klass and Mr Prof. Dr h. c. Heinrich Köster, have resigned their respective mandates with effect from the end of 2 February 2024. It is intended to have successors for the departing members of the Administrative Board appointed by the court until the next Annual General Meeting.
Contact
05.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEICO SE
|Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
|85622 Feldkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
|E-mail:
|info@steico.com
|Internet:
|http://www.steico.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR936
|WKN:
|A0LR93
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1808559
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1808559 05.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STEICO SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu STEICO SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STEICO SE
|31,35
|-1,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- US-Märkte schließen minimal stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone vordringen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zum Handelsschluss wieder zurück. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich etwas höher. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.