EQS-News: Changes to the Administrative Board of STEICO SE as part of the sale of the majority shares in STEICO SE.

Changes to the Administrative Board of STEICO SE as part of the sale of the majority shares in STEICO SE.

Changes to the Administrative Board of STEICO SE as part of the sale of the majority shares in STEICO SE.

Feldkirchen near Munich, 5 January 2024 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – As already stated in the ad hoc announcement of 17 July 2023, the sale of the majority shares in STEICO SE by Schramek GmbH to the Irish Kingspan Group will result in changes to the Administrative Board of STEICO SE. In connection with the completion of the purchase agreement, Mr Udo Schramek has now resigned from his position as Chairman of the Administrative Board with effect from the end of 5 January 2024. However, he will remain a member of the Administrative Board and CEO of STEICO SE.

As also announced in the ad hoc announcement of 17 July 2023, Kingspan Holding GmbH is seeking appropriate representation on the Administrative Board of STEICO SE. In this context, the previous members of the Administrative Board, Mr Dr Jürgen Klass and Mr Prof. Dr h. c. Heinrich Köster, have resigned their respective mandates with effect from the end of 2 February 2024. It is intended to have successors for the departing members of the Administrative Board appointed by the court until the next Annual General Meeting.

Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com


Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
