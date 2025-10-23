EQS-News: Cherry SE: Major shareholder provides additional financial resources

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Financing/Transaction in Own Shares

Cherry SE: Major shareholder provides additional financial resources



23.10.2025 / 22:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, October 23, 2025 – Cherry SE, a global manufacturer of computer input devices and digital solutions for the healthcare sector, today announced agreements with its major shareholder Argand regarding the provision of liquidity. The Cherry Group will receive a total of up to EUR 5.7 million.

Cherry SE, its US subsidiary Cherry Americas LLC, and Cherry Europe GmbH today entered into agreements with Argand Partners, LP and certain of its affiliates (collectively, “Argand”) to improve the Cherry Group's liquidity situation. Argand currently holds over 30% of the share capital of Cherry SE and, due to the significant influence associated with this, is a related party to the company within the meaning of Section 111a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE, comments: "As the largest shareholder of Cherry SE, Argand is demonstrating a strong and concrete commitment to the Management Board's further strategic plan. The focus on the company's potential is supported by concrete financial measures to give management more leeway to implement the right measures in the areas of peripherals and digital health with sufficient consistency. The US business remains unchanged in the hands of Cherry. These are very positive signals for the company, the Management Board, the Cherry team, and the capital market."

Specifically, Cherry SE and Argand have entered into the following agreements:

Under a receivables purchase agreement, Argand is acquiring two intra-group loan receivables of Cherry SE from Cherry Americas LLC and Cherry Europe GmbH at a total nominal value of EUR 1.5 million. The associated repayment agreement stipulates that a first tranche of EUR 0.5 million will be due no later than the end of March 2026 and the remaining loan amount at the end of 2027.

Cherry SE is also selling its 1,100,284 treasury shares to Argand at the current market price. Based on the 10-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP), this will result in a further cash inflow of around EUR 680,000 for Cherry SE.

As part of a financing commitment, Argand also undertakes to provide the company with additional funds amounting to EUR 3.5 million. If Cherry makes use of these funds, Cherry Americas LLC and Argand will conclude a purchase agreement for certain inventory of the US subsidiary at a purchase price of EUR 3.5 million, which corresponds to the market value of that inventory. Under the purchase agreement, Cherry Americas LLC will continue to store the inventory for a period of 15 months and market it as a selling agent on behalf of Argand.

About Cherry SE

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs.

CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).

For more information, visit:https://ir.cherry.de/en/

Contact

Cherry SE

Nicole Schillinger

Investor Relations

P: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich

T: +49 (0) 9643 2061 848

E: ir@cherry.de