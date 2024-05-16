EQS-News: Cherry SE: Unavailability of the responsible auditor of the auditing firm RSM Ebner Stolz

16.05.2024 16:19:12

Cherry SE: Unavailability of the responsible auditor of the auditing firm RSM Ebner Stolz

Cherry SE: Unavailability of the responsible auditor of the auditing firm RSM Ebner Stolz

Munich, 16th May 2024 - Unavailability of the responsible auditor leads to postponement of Cherry SE's presentation of the annual report

In the final phase of the audit of Cherry SE’s 2023 annual financial statements, the responsible auditor in the audit team of the responsible auditing firm RSM Ebner Stolz has dropped out for health reasons.

In order to complete the audit of the annual financial statements 2023 of Cherry SE as quickly as possible, but also carefully within the framework of the applicable and required auditing standards, RSM Ebner Stolz is now appointing a new responsible auditor from the existing audit team with immediate effect.

This leads to a postponement of the publication of the annual financial statements for the consolidated and individual financial statement 2023 as well as the presentation of the annual report 2023 of Cherry SE from May 22, 2024, to the new target date May 31, 2024. Cherry SE is in no way responsible for this necessary and unavoidable postponement.

RSM Ebner Stolz emphasizes: “The sudden, serious illness of the auditor responsible for the mandate unfortunately led to an unplanned delay for Cherry that was beyond the company's control. As a result, the additional measures required under professional law for quality assurance within the scope of the audit and the change in responsibilities make it necessary to extend the originally planned audit period.”

 

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

 

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach (Germany), Pegnitz (Germany) Munich (Germany), Landskrona (Sweden), Paris (France), Kenosha (USA), Taipei (Taiwan), and Hong Kong (China).

For more information: https://ir.cherry.de

 

Contact

Cherry SE

Nicole Schillinger

Investor Relations

P: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 München

T: +49 (0) 9643 2061 848

E: nicole.schillinger@cherry.de

 


