17.07.2024 17:45:07
EQS-News: Circus Group: Leading AI robotics company expands advisory board with Arne Rost, Managing Director of the TUM Venture Labs Robotics / AI
Circus Group: Leading AI robotics company expands advisory board with Arne Rost, Managing Director of the TUM Venture Labs Robotics / AI
Arne Rost, whose career has included key roles at Bosch Home Appliances Group, brings over 17 years of experience in robotics, specializing in developing and scaling cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges. His robotics expertise will be instrumental in helping Circus to strengthen partnerships and support the development of the CA-1 robot into series production and further product development.
The Technical University of Munich (TUM), consistently ranked at the top of European universities, has maintained its "University of Excellence" status since 2006, a distinction that recognizes its leading role in German cutting-edge research. TUM currently holds the top position in the robotics category within the AIRankings between 2018 and 2023. Furthermore, the Financial Times has named UnternehmerTUM as the best start-up hub in Europe, scoring particularly well with its strong network.
The Circus Group (XETRA: CA1) is the leading AI robotics company, specializing in the translation of the fine art of cooking into full autonomy. On its mission to fuel humanity, Circus provides global access to balanced nutrition, for everyone, anytime. The company developed the world’s first commercially viable food production robot, Circus Autonomy One. Circus employs talents in AI, robotics engineering, and food service across four locations and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.
