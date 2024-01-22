EQS-News: Circus SE successfully starts trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA listing

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Circus SE successfully starts trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA listing



22.01.2024 / 13:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Circus SE successfully starts trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA listing

- Inclusion in trading at Germany's leading financial center expands growth prospects and investor base

- Expanding its pioneering role in AI solutions and innovative robotics in the food service market

Hamburg - January 22, 2024 - Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / WKN A2YN35) successfully completed its listing on Xetra on January 22, 2024 and, in connection with this, commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The Hamburg-based Circus Group is a company specializing in proprietary technology solutions in the fields of robotics, software engineering and artificial intelligence (AI). It aims to transform the global food service market with an annual turnover of USD 2.6 trillion.

In partnership with industry-leading partners, Circus has successfully tested and implemented its robotics and software solutions in various German cities since its founding in 2021. The technology company is pioneering the global transition to automation in the food service sector and disrupting an entire industry with technological solutions.

Nikolas Bullwinkel, founder and CEO of Circus: "With the Xetra listing and the start of trading in Frankfurt, we are now also taking a decisive step on the capital market alongside the rapidly growing food service sector. Through our unique combination of robotics, AI and software solutions, we have the opportunity to bring groundbreaking change to an industry that has lacked innovation for decades. By addressing long overdue operational challenges in food service and adapting to new demands, we are bringing consumers exactly what they want: High-quality meals at an affordable price."

Over the next few years, Circus will focus on expanding its position as a global pioneer in AI solutions and innovative robotics and driving forward new developments in the food service sector.

The admission to trading in Germany's leading financial trading center enables the company to present its business model and its growth prospects to a larger group of investors and make them accessible.

About Circus Group:

The Circus Group (ISIN: DE000A2YN355) is transforming the food service industry with the help of intelligent automation and digitalization. From recipe creation to quality control, Circus innovates along the entire value chain. To date, around EUR 40 million in growth capital has been channeled into the Circus Group to develop the patented Circus technology, which enables an autonomous cooking process with robotics, sensor technology and artificial intelligence, to market maturity. Circus employs over 100 people from 34 nationalities at four locations. The company is headquartered in Hamburg. Further information at circus-group.com.

Disclaimer:

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America ("United States"). This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.





Contact:

Circus SE

Hongkongstr. 6

20457 Hamburg

E-Mail: contact@circus-group.com

Press contact:

Katharina Heller

E-mail: press@circus-group.com

Phone: +0049 173 305 8309

Investor Relations:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03 33