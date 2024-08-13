|
13.08.2024
EQS-News: clearvise AG publishes half-year financial report 2024 and confirms outlook
clearvise AG publishes half-year financial report 2024 and confirms outlook
Frankfurt, 13 August 2024 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer for renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, published its half-year figures today. The Group generated revenue in line with expectations of EUR 18.9 million in the first six months of the 2024 financial year (6M 2023: EUR 23.4 million). This corresponds to a decrease of 19%. This is mainly due to the sale of the Finnish wind parks at the end of 2023 and lower market values as a result of the normalization of electricity prices in Germany. At 234.4 GWh, production was 15% lower than in the same period of the previous year (6M 2023: 276.7 GWh). In the PV segment, however, clearvise was able to increase production by 14% compared to the same period of the previous year. The PV share of total production rose to 32% (6M 2023: 24%). This brings clearvise closer to its target of equal production from onshore wind and PV.
