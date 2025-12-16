clearvise Aktie

WKN DE: A1EWXA / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4

16.12.2025 15:47:13

EQS-News: clearvise AG secures lucrative tariff surcharge for the Tezze PV project in northern Italy

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
clearvise AG secures lucrative tariff surcharge for the Tezze PV project in northern Italy

16.12.2025 / 15:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

clearvise AG secures lucrative tariff surcharge for the Tezze PV project in northern Italy

  • Tariff surcharge for Tezze solar park secures feed-in tariff of EUR 71 per MWh over 20 years
  • Long-term secure feed-in tariff further strengthens dividend capacity
  • Construction and commissioning expected in 2026

Frankfurt, December 16, 2025 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a renewable energy electricity producer with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, announces significant progress in its Italian project portfolio. For the Tezze PV project in northern Italy, clearvise received a high-yield tariff subsidy of EUR 71 per MWh over 20 years in the significantly oversubscribed first GSE auction. The range of successful auction bids was between EUR 49 and EUR 62, with an average subsidy price of around EUR 52. clearvise received a subsidy for a base tariff of EUR 61 per MWh for northern Italian projects such as Tezze, as well as a subsidy of EUR 10 per MWh to enable fair competition between northern and southern Italy.

Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, is proud of this success: "The tariff surcharge for Tezze, just below the maximum bid, clearly shows how important good cooperation and professional analysis are for building a sustainably successful portfolio. This milestone is an important step on the way to our strategic realignment as a YieldCo, which focuses on stable cash flows and continuous dividend distributions. I would therefore like to express my special thanks to our Italian colleagues Michael Kreiter and Giacomo Barale, as well as our clearPARTNERS cooperation partner, who together have made this progress possible with their great commitment."

The Tezze PV project is part of clearvise's secured project pipeline and stems from a clearPARTNERS cooperation. The building permit was granted in record time and has been legally valid since the beginning of November 2025. The Tezze solar park is being built in the northern Italian province of Vicenza on the site of a former quarry and is expected to be completed and commissioned in 2026 with a capacity of around 4.1 MWp.

clearvise remains on track with the consistent implementation of its strategic realignment to become a dividend-oriented YieldCo. The focus is on strict cost control and maximum operational efficiency. To this end, clearvise has transferred key business activities and employees to Tion Renewables GmbH with effect from January 1, 2026, in order to optimize costs. The ramp-up phase under the outsourcing agreement is proceeding according to plan, with projects developing steadily and helping to further strengthen the basis for reliable earnings and sustainable distributions to shareholders.
About clearvise

cleavis AG is an producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).
Contact

Corporate contact Media contact
   
clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
Investor Relations Team clearvise Jan Hutterer
Phone: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65
Email: ir@clearvise.com Email: clearvise@kirchhoff.de
   

16.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Eschenheimer Anlage 1
60316 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 247439232
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2246682

 
End of News EQS News Service

2246682  16.12.2025 CET/CEST

