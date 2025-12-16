clearvise Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWXA / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
|
16.12.2025 15:47:13
EQS-News: clearvise AG secures lucrative tariff surcharge for the Tezze PV project in northern Italy
|
EQS-News: clearvise AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release
Frankfurt, December 16, 2025 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a renewable energy electricity producer with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, announces significant progress in its Italian project portfolio. For the Tezze PV project in northern Italy, clearvise received a high-yield tariff subsidy of EUR 71 per MWh over 20 years in the significantly oversubscribed first GSE auction. The range of successful auction bids was between EUR 49 and EUR 62, with an average subsidy price of around EUR 52. clearvise received a subsidy for a base tariff of EUR 61 per MWh for northern Italian projects such as Tezze, as well as a subsidy of EUR 10 per MWh to enable fair competition between northern and southern Italy.
16.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|clearvise AG
|Eschenheimer Anlage 1
|60316 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 247439232
|E-mail:
|info@clearvise.com
|Internet:
|www.clearvise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWXA4
|WKN:
|A1EWXA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2246682
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2246682 16.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu clearvisemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu clearvisemehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|clearvise
|1,46
|1,39%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWichtige US-Daten im Fokus: ATX-Anleger zurückhaltend -- DAX auf rotem Terrain -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche wenig bewegt. Am deutschen Markt prägen Verluste das Bild. Die Wall Street tendiert leichter. In Fernost dominieren die Bären das Börsengeschehen.