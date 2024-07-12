|
12.07.2024 19:32:48
EQS-News: clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting: strong approval for all agenda items
clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting: strong approval for all agenda items
Frankfurt, 12 July 2024 – The shareholders of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a clear majority at today's Annual General Meeting. In order to maximise attendance, the Annual General Meeting was held in a hybrid format for the first time. A total of 50.16 % of the share capital with voting rights was represented (previous year: 46%). This is the highest attendance since the company was founded in 2010.
