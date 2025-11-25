CEOTRONICS Aktie

WKN: 540740 / ISIN: DE0005407407

25.11.2025 15:07:33

EQS-News: Corporate News | CEOTRONICS reports orders received from the EU totaling approximately € 4 million

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales
Corporate News | CEOTRONICS reports orders received from the EU totaling approximately € 4 million

25.11.2025 / 15:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News | CEOTRONICS reports orders received from the EU totaling approximately € 4 million

On November 25, 2025, CEOTRONICS AG was assigned by an EU customer to supply communication/hearing protection systems worth approximately €1 million.

CEOTRONICS S.L. (Madrid), a wholly owned subsidiary of CEOTRONICS AG, reported two tenders won for radio equipment and control centers with a total value of approximately € 1.1 million to CEOTRONICS AG.

“In the last three months, we also received six orders from customers in Germany, including the German defense industry and the Bundeswehr, worth a total of approximately € 1.9 million for “CT-DECT systems” and “CT-MultiPTTs 1C,” which, however, were each worth less than € 500,000 and were therefore not published. We are optimistic that we will achieve our turnover and earnings targets for the current financial year 2025/26," announced Chairman of the Management Board and CEO Thomas H. Günther.

CEOTRONICS AG (ISIN: DE0005407407), Adam-Opel-Straße 6, 63322 Rödermark, Germany, is listed on the Basic Board and admitted to trading on Xetra.
Further information:

CEOTRONICS AG
Investor Relations, Adam-Opel-Straße 6, 63322 Rödermark, Germany
Email: investor.relations@ceotronics.com
Website: www.ceotronics.com

25.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CEOTRONICS AG
Adam-Opel-Straße 6
63322 Rödermark
Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@ceotronics.com
Internet: www.ceotronics.com
ISIN: DE0005407407
WKN: 540740
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2235662

 
End of News EQS News Service

2235662  25.11.2025 CET/CEST

