CEOTRONICS Aktie
WKN: 540740 / ISIN: DE0005407407
|
25.11.2025 15:07:33
EQS-News: Corporate News | CEOTRONICS reports orders received from the EU totaling approximately € 4 million
|
EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales
Corporate News | CEOTRONICS reports orders received from the EU totaling approximately € 4 million
On November 25, 2025, CEOTRONICS AG was assigned by an EU customer to supply communication/hearing protection systems worth approximately €1 million.
CEOTRONICS S.L. (Madrid), a wholly owned subsidiary of CEOTRONICS AG, reported two tenders won for radio equipment and control centers with a total value of approximately € 1.1 million to CEOTRONICS AG.
“In the last three months, we also received six orders from customers in Germany, including the German defense industry and the Bundeswehr, worth a total of approximately € 1.9 million for “CT-DECT systems” and “CT-MultiPTTs 1C,” which, however, were each worth less than € 500,000 and were therefore not published. We are optimistic that we will achieve our turnover and earnings targets for the current financial year 2025/26," announced Chairman of the Management Board and CEO Thomas H. Günther.
CEOTRONICS AG (ISIN: DE0005407407), Adam-Opel-Straße 6, 63322 Rödermark, Germany, is listed on the Basic Board and admitted to trading on Xetra.
Further information:
CEOTRONICS AG
Investor Relations, Adam-Opel-Straße 6, 63322 Rödermark, Germany
Email: investor.relations@ceotronics.com
Website: www.ceotronics.com
25.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEOTRONICS AG
|Adam-Opel-Straße 6
|63322 Rödermark
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@ceotronics.com
|Internet:
|www.ceotronics.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407407
|WKN:
|540740
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2235662
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2235662 25.11.2025 CET/CEST
