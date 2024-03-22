22.03.2024 08:24:34

EQS-News: DATA MODUL able to confirm high sales level in fiscal year 2023 despite fierce cost pressure

EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Annual Results
DATA MODUL able to confirm high sales level in fiscal year 2023 despite fierce cost pressure

22.03.2024 / 08:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Slight sales growth to EUR 283.2 million (2.6%)
  • Decline in incoming orders to EUR 253.6 million (-16.0%)
  • EBIT for the fiscal year reaches EUR 22.3 million (-17.9%)

Munich, 22 March 2024 - DATA MODUL closed a challenging fiscal year 2023 in a persistently difficult economic market situation with a slight increase in sales and a simultaneous decline in incoming orders. In the fourth quarter, DATA MODUL generated sales of 71.4 million euros (previous year: 71.5 million euros), which was 0.1% higher than in the same quarter of the previous year. Group sales for the full year 2023 increased by 2.6% and totalled 283.2 million euros (previous year: 276.1 million euros). The high export ratio of 54.0% (previous year: 55.5%) was largely maintained and reflects the group's strategy of internationalisation. The group's EBIT totalled, burdened by an increased cost level, EUR 5.0 million (previous year: EUR 7.2 million) in the fourth quarter and EUR 22.3 million for the fiscal year as a whole (previous year: EUR 27.1 million). The EBIT margin for the year as a whole was therefore 7.9% (previous year: 9.8%). Incoming orders in the fourth quarter totalled € 44.1 million (previous year: € 65.1 million), resulting in a total value for the 2023 fiscal year of € 253.6 million, which is 16.0% below the previous year's figure of € 301.8 million. The order backlog fell by 17.7% year-on-year to € 162.2 million (previous year: € 197.1 million) as at the reporting date.

Group key figures
 
In TEUR   2023   2022   Change
Turnover   283,235   276,053   2.6%
Incoming orders   253,581   301,808   -16.0%
Order backlog   162,155   197,057   -17.7%
EBIT   22,296   27,149   -17.9%
EBIT return   7.9%   9.8%   -19.4%
Net income for the year   14,487   18,367   -21.1%
Earnings per share (in EUR)   4.11   5.21   -21.1%
Investments   8,952   3,370   165.6%
Employees (annual average)   525   488   7.6%

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board intend to propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share for the 2023 fiscal year.

Outlook

The economic environment will lead to restrained investment activity and strict cost management among companies in 2024. Political uncertainty, geopolitical upheaval and the currently unchanged high level of interest rates are also exacerbating the negative effects on the economic environment. Assuming that the recession will not be overcome until the second half of the year, the Executive Board anticipates a slight decline in DATA MODUL group's performance for 2024 as a whole.
 

22.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: investor-relations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1864885

 
End of News EQS News Service

1864885  22.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864885&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DATA MODUL AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DATA MODUL AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DATA MODUL AG 35,40 -6,35% DATA MODUL AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Rekordschlusskurs -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen enden mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street ging zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen