EQS-News: DATA MODUL able to confirm high sales level in fiscal year 2023 despite fierce cost pressure

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Annual Results

DATA MODUL able to confirm high sales level in fiscal year 2023 despite fierce cost pressure



22.03.2024 / 08:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Slight sales growth to EUR 283.2 million (2.6%)

Decline in incoming orders to EUR 253.6 million (-16.0%)

EBIT for the fiscal year reaches EUR 22.3 million (-17.9%)

Munich, 22 March 2024 - DATA MODUL closed a challenging fiscal year 2023 in a persistently difficult economic market situation with a slight increase in sales and a simultaneous decline in incoming orders. In the fourth quarter, DATA MODUL generated sales of 71.4 million euros (previous year: 71.5 million euros), which was 0.1% higher than in the same quarter of the previous year. Group sales for the full year 2023 increased by 2.6% and totalled 283.2 million euros (previous year: 276.1 million euros). The high export ratio of 54.0% (previous year: 55.5%) was largely maintained and reflects the group's strategy of internationalisation. The group's EBIT totalled, burdened by an increased cost level, EUR 5.0 million (previous year: EUR 7.2 million) in the fourth quarter and EUR 22.3 million for the fiscal year as a whole (previous year: EUR 27.1 million). The EBIT margin for the year as a whole was therefore 7.9% (previous year: 9.8%). Incoming orders in the fourth quarter totalled € 44.1 million (previous year: € 65.1 million), resulting in a total value for the 2023 fiscal year of € 253.6 million, which is 16.0% below the previous year's figure of € 301.8 million. The order backlog fell by 17.7% year-on-year to € 162.2 million (previous year: € 197.1 million) as at the reporting date.



Group key figures

In TEUR 2023 2022 Change Turnover 283,235 276,053 2.6% Incoming orders 253,581 301,808 -16.0% Order backlog 162,155 197,057 -17.7% EBIT 22,296 27,149 -17.9% EBIT return 7.9% 9.8% -19.4% Net income for the year 14,487 18,367 -21.1% Earnings per share (in EUR) 4.11 5.21 -21.1% Investments 8,952 3,370 165.6% Employees (annual average) 525 488 7.6%

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board intend to propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share for the 2023 fiscal year.



Outlook



The economic environment will lead to restrained investment activity and strict cost management among companies in 2024. Political uncertainty, geopolitical upheaval and the currently unchanged high level of interest rates are also exacerbating the negative effects on the economic environment. Assuming that the recession will not be overcome until the second half of the year, the Executive Board anticipates a slight decline in DATA MODUL group's performance for 2024 as a whole.

