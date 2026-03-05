EQS-News: DATAGROUP Continues to Support Service Providers Following Changes to the VCSP Partner Program

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP Continues to Support Service Providers Following Changes to the VCSP Partner Program



05.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DATAGROUP Continues to Support Service Providers Following Changes to the VCSP Partner Program

Pliezhausen, 5 March 2026 – The consolidation of the VMware partner landscape is affecting not only the reselling business but also the Service Provider Program, fundamentally changing the market environment for service providers. For many organizations, previously stable business models are now under pressure: partner statuses are being reassessed, contract renewals are increasingly uncertain, and Whitelabel models are largely no longer supported. DATAGROUP supports affected companies as a VCSP Pinnacle Partner, providing stable operating models, secure access to VMware technologies, and a long-term platform strategy built on VMware Cloud Foundation.

Broadcom transitioned the VMware Cloud Service Provider Program to an invitation-only model in 2024, limiting the ability to offer certain VMware services to a select group of partners. In February 2026, this group was further reduced to strategic focus partners with a closer alignment to VMware. In parallel, VMware licensing models were updated, replacing many traditional, individually licensed products with subscription-based bundles. VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) now stands at the center of this strategy, serving as a powerful Service Provider Platform that enables a fully software-defined data center (SDDC) including compute, storage, networking, and management as an automated platform.

These developments have significant implications for contract renewals, pricing structures, and technical roadmaps.

Small and mid-sized service providers in particular face challenges such as:

Uncertainty surrounding the renewal of existing contracts

Restricted or discontinued access to certain VMware services

Increasing financial pressure due to new licensing structures

Requirement to make technical adjustments within defined deadlines

These changes affect not only IT infrastructure but also customer contracts and entire business models.

DATAGROUP’s Role in the Evolving Partner Landscape

DATAGROUP has been a trusted VMware partner and provider of VMware-based cloud services for many years. Since Broadcom’s acquisition, DATAGROUP has also been recognized as a VCSP Pinnacle Partner, the highest partner tier within the Service Provider Program. In this role, DATAGROUP maintains close engagement with the vendor and holds secure access to VMware technologies, paired with the operational expertise required to run critical IT platforms. Based on this foundation, DATAGROUP offers various operating models in which the technical platform is provided and operated by DATAGROUP, while the service provider remains the contractual partner to their customers and retains full responsibility for customer relationships. This allows the existing business model to continue even as the partner program evolves. The same applies to service providers supporting customers in regulated industries or critical infrastructure environments, where compliance, traceability, and operational security are essential.

“Current market developments require many service providers to reassess their strategy,” says Joachim Rath, Managing Director of a DATAGROUP delivery unit. “Our goal is to offer affected companies a reliable foundation so they can continue to support their customers in a stable and fully supportable manner.”

Depending on the initial situation, DATAGROUP provides several paths forward:

Partner Cloud: Operation of the VMware environment on the DATAGROUP Pinnacle Platform while retaining full customer ownership

Operation of the VMware environment on the DATAGROUP Pinnacle Platform while retaining full customer ownership CORBOX.Local: Hosted private cloud without the need for internal infrastructure or lifecycle management

Hosted private cloud without the need for internal infrastructure or lifecycle management CORBOX: Scalable public cloud environment for migration, growth, or transformation

Scalable public cloud environment for migration, growth, or transformation Strategic additional options: Potential transfer of licensing to DATAGROUP Option for the takeover of existing infrastructures



In addition, customized models are possible. DATAGROUP also offers structured assessments of VMware environments, reviewing license status, contractual timelines, and technical dependencies to create transparency around risks and required actions – before expiring contracts or support deadlines create time pressure.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, andoperateIT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOXproduct, DATAGROUPis a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions.The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for itsoptimalintegration of new companies. DATAGROUP is activelyparticipatingin the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

Contact

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations&Corporate Communication

presse@datagroup.de