Why Proprietary Technology Infrastructure Changes the Business Model and Shareholder Value Exponent

NEW YORK, NY - November 20, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - DBMM Group Inc. (OTC: DBMM) is providing shareholders with insight into why the company's pivot in its business approach creates advantages over traditional firms. This is the second of three press releases to describe to the public and prospective shareholders how our new AI business model is a unique opportunity in the industry for management consultants our size. The selection of DC by Xamun for its recent strategic partnership is a testament to DBMM’s value offering, then leveraging geographic reach of DC’s Europe/US base to Xamun’s Asia base with the proprietary products of each.

What We're Actually Building

Over the past year, DBMM’s flagship brand, Digital Clarity (DC), has been focused on proprietary technology infrastructure built specifically for enterprise B2B go-to-market strategy. Competitive advantage follows. Reggie James, the COO and Director of the public company’s engine DBMM, and the Founder of DC, the operating company acquisition, has described the infrastructure bottom line as “cutting-edge technology for a real home run.”

Not generic AI tools. Not repurposed software. Purpose-built systems that take James’ 20+ years of experience launching and selling 3 successful start-ups to embed it to be faster, more systematic, and deliverable at scale.

This infrastructure is in extensive beta testing and is evolving very rapidly. The goal isn't to replace human strategic thinking; it's to augment it. Senior strategists focus on the complex decisions that require judgment and experience. Technology handles analysis, pattern recognition, and framework application.

For shareholders, this matters because it fundamentally changes how the business scales.

"Many firms are still selling hours," James added, "We're selling methodology backed by technology. That's harder to build, but once you have it, it creates leverage that hourly consulting can't match."

Why Clients Care About This

The market is flooded with AI-only tools that promise to solve everything. Clients have tried them. Many hallucinate answers, miss context, or produce generic recommendations that don't account for real-world complexity.

What sophisticated buyers actually want is something more nuanced - experienced human strategists who understand their business, backed by technology that makes those strategists and systems faster and more effective. Not AI replacing humans. Humans augmented by AI.

That's what Digital Clarity offers. Deep expertise in B2B technology marketing, developed over hundreds of client engagements, delivered through increasingly sophisticated proprietary systems. Clients get strategic thinking that requires human judgment, with the speed that technology enables.

In a market polarized between pure consulting and pure AI tools, that hybrid model resonates with buyers who've seen the limitations of both.

The Business Model Implications

For investors evaluating DBMM's transformation, the technology story matters because it changes fundamental economics. Tech-enabled consulting can support higher margins because proprietary systems create operating leverage.

Tech-enabled consulting scales by refining and deploying systems to make expertise more deliverable.as simple as possible. What makes DC the management consultant to beat, the leader in Ai solutions to scale the client in question while scaling itself at the same time? The technology infrastructure process honed by DC provides that answer.

Competitive Advantage Created

Large consulting firms have resources but move slowly and deploy standardized approaches. Too much of a template for every situation. Boutique consultancies have expertise but lack infrastructure and scalability.

Digital Clarity sits in a different position: specialist focus on B2B tech sectors, proprietary technology infrastructure, and public company structure providing capital markets access. Potentially a win-win-win for all three: Client, DC and Shareholder.

That combination is hard for competitors to replicate. Private boutiques can't invest in technology infrastructure at this level. Large firms have legacy systems and can't move quickly into specialized markets. Digital Clarity's positioning occupies a niche with substantial opportunity.

What Shareholders Should Track

The transformation story isn't just about repositioning or client wins. It's about building a fundamentally different business model with better economics and stronger competitive advantage with sustainability at each evolution.

Pipeline momentum is increasing, as engagement and learning refines the proprietary infrastructure, making future delivery even more efficient and competitive positioning stronger.

Success is always done, step-by-step.

The infrastructure being built is reinforced as client base increases beyond current clients. As technology systems mature, they become assets that enable faster client acquisition, higher-quality delivery, and better scalability. That's what impacts multiples and valuation of the business being built.

"We're early in this build, in Ai the positioning is always early because always evolving”, James said. "But the direction is clear. We're creating leverage through technology that makes expertise more scalable. We're demonstrating that the model works with buyers in growth markets. For shareholders evaluating where this goes, the story to track starts now."

