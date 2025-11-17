EQS-News: DBMM Group Wins Strategic Enterprise Software AI Platform Client

EQS-News: Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group Inc / Key word(s): Financial

DBMM Group Wins Strategic Enterprise Software AI Platform Client



17.11.2025 / 13:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Strategic Win Demonstrates Digital Clarity's Competitive Positioning and Signals Market Inflection Point

NEW YORK, NY - November 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - DBMM Group Inc. (OTC: DBMM) today announced that Digital Clarity, the company’s flagship brand, and 100% operating subsidiary, recently secured a strategic go-to-market partnership with Xamun (Xamun.ai), an enterprise AI software development platform expanding from Asian markets into Europe and North America.

For investors tracking DBMM's transformation, this is a proof point in its pivot to Ai strategy for its management consultancy. The DBMM Management made a deliberate choice - to exit its brand from low-margin commodity work, rebuild as a strategic consultancy focused on high-growth tech sectors, and leverage the public company structure as a competitive advantage rather than viewing it as overhead.

Those in business know that nothing happens overnight and that bet is beginning to pay off.

Xamun operates in the enterprise AI software development market. After extensive due diligence, Xamun selected Digital Clarity for three specific reasons: proprietary GTM methodologies developed over 20+ years, direct access to U.S. capital markets and investor networks through DBMM's public company infrastructure, and strategic thinking at the C-suite level.

The client also cited DBMM's public company status as a differentiating factor. It's validation that management's strategy, turning public company infrastructure into a revenue-generating competitive model, actually works in client onboarding.

"Eighteen months ago, we were competing on price for commodity services," said Reggie James, COO & Director of DBMM Group and Founder of Digital Clarity. "Today, we're pitching capabilities our competitors don't have. That's an inflection point. For investors who understand what transformation looks like before it's fully priced in, this is what early traction looks like."

Why This Matters for Investors

The engagement itself represents a new approach that will lead to international market expansion strategy, through new customer acquisition framework development. Digital Clarity's structure (UK operations, U.S. parent company) naturally supports this model.

The market opportunity is substantial. Every AI software platform competing for enterprise adoption needs sophisticated go-to-market strategy and systematic revenue architecture, precisely Digital Clarity's core capability.

Emerging on a Broader Radar

DBMM is also starting to attract attention from a more diverse investor base beyond traditional OTC markets. These include broader players in European markets, those looking of AI-focused companies, Asian territories, as well as global retail investors tracking AI adoption trends. What they're seeing is a public company positioned at the intersection of strategic consulting and to be announced, proprietary technology – all differentiated reasons that create competitive advantage.

For investors evaluating DBMM today, it’s an exciting opportunity. "We're building a different kind of company," James said. " In the case of Xamun and DC‘s strategic partnership illustrates an example of an enterprise AI platforms select because we offer proprietary tools they can't get elsewhere. Sophisticated prospective shareholders validate the opportunity as unique with a resultant upward trajectory. That trajectory recognition provides an early entry opportunity as the transformation is taking place in the marketplace.”

Looking Ahead

This announcement is the first in a series of three (3) strategic updates relating to this fundamental partnership as DBMM's transformation continues gaining momentum. Investors should expect additional communications in the coming week providing deeper insight into the forward trajectory as the company moves from proof of concept to scaled execution.

For now, the message is straightforward, the pivot is working, the proof is tangible, and the market is just beginning to recognize the shareholder value of what's being built. Ai is a multi-faceted, albeit complicated tool with evolutionary products being introduced into the marketplace rapidly. The discretionary implementation of Ai into the management consultancy provides the Group’s competitive advantage.

About DBMM Group Inc.

DBMM Group Inc. (OTC: DBMM) is a fully reporting US public company that trades on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market, with its headquarters in New York City. DBMM is listed on the OTC as a fully reporting and fully compliant SEC Company. The Company intends to Uplist to the OTCQB as soon as DBMM meets the required criteria.

Operating through its flagship brand Digital Clarity, DBMM's public company structure provides clients with differentiated access to capital markets expertise, investor networks, and international market entry capabilities, creating measurable competitive advantages.

For more information: www.dbmmgroup.com

Investor inquiries: info@dbmmgroup.com

About Digital Clarity

Digital Clarity is DBMM Group's flagship operating brand, combining 20+ years of B2B go-to-market expertise with proprietary methodologies for revenue acceleration. The firm serves as strategic GTM partner to technology platforms requiring sophisticated market entry, revenue team alignment, and systematic customer acquisition capabilities. Digital Clarity's client portfolio spans multiple continents with documented outcomes including 44-85% revenue growth across strategic engagements.

For more information: www.digital-clarity.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The foregoing contains certain predictive statements that relate to future events or future business and financial performance. Such statements can only be predictions, and the actual events or results may differ from those discussed due to, among other things, those risks described in DBMM’s reports filed with the SEC. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. This document is published solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any state. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Additional information is available upon request.

Media Contact:

Reggie James

COO & Director, DBMM Group Inc.

rj@dbmmgroup.com | +1 (646) 722-2706

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group Inc