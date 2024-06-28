EQS-News: Delivery Hero announces Marie-Anne Popp as interim Chief Financial Officer

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Delivery Hero announces Marie-Anne Popp as interim Chief Financial Officer



28.06.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Marie-Anne Popp, Senior Vice President of Finance at Delivery Hero, to assume the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on an interim basis starting July 1st 2024

Popp has a strong and proven track record in financial and business strategy

Berlin, 28 June 2024 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”, “the Company” or “the Group”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, has today announced that Marie-Anne Popp will take on the responsibility of interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from 1st July 2024, reporting to CEO Niklas Östberg.

Current CFO Emmanuel Thomassin, after more than 10 years with Delivery Hero, is pursuing a professional opportunity outside the Company. He will step down from his position on the Management Board of Delivery Hero effective immediately but remaining as advisor until the end of September. This effectively reduces the size of the management board to two board members for the time being.

Popp is currently the Senior Vice President of Finance at the Company and as interim CFO, Popp will oversee the Finance function of the company with responsibilities delegated to her.

Prior to her current position at Delivery Hero, Popp held several senior leadership roles, including SVP Corporate Finance & Strategic Programs at Adidas, and as a CFO covering Emerging Markets at General Electric. During her time at Delivery Hero, Popp has constantly shown strategic vision and leadership. Since joining the Company, she has been instrumental in optimizing Delivery Hero's financial processes and implementing effective systems to support Delivery Hero's growth and efficiency. Popp holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Master of Economics from ESCP Business School.



About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com.

