Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
28.06.2024 07:30:06

EQS-News: Delivery Hero announces Marie-Anne Popp as interim Chief Financial Officer

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Delivery Hero announces Marie-Anne Popp as interim Chief Financial Officer

28.06.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delivery Hero announces Marie-Anne Popp as interim Chief Financial Officer

  • Marie-Anne Popp, Senior Vice President of Finance at Delivery Hero, to assume the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on an interim basis starting July 1st 2024 
  • Popp has a strong and proven track record in financial and business strategy 

Berlin, 28 June 2024 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”, “the Company” or “the Group”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, has today announced that Marie-Anne Popp will take on the responsibility of interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from 1st July 2024, reporting to CEO Niklas Östberg. 

Current CFO Emmanuel Thomassin, after more than 10 years with Delivery Hero, is pursuing a professional opportunity outside the Company. He will step down from his position on the Management Board of Delivery Hero effective immediately but remaining as advisor until the end of September. This effectively reduces the size of the management board to two board members for the time being. 

Popp is currently the Senior Vice President of Finance at the Company and as interim CFO, Popp will oversee the Finance function of the company with responsibilities delegated to her. 

Prior to her current position at Delivery Hero, Popp held several senior leadership roles, including SVP Corporate Finance & Strategic Programs at Adidas, and as a CFO covering Emerging Markets at General Electric. During her time at Delivery Hero, Popp has constantly shown strategic vision and leadership. Since joining the Company, she has been instrumental in optimizing Delivery Hero's financial processes and implementing effective systems to support Delivery Hero's growth and efficiency. Popp holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Master of Economics from ESCP Business School.


About Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com.

 

Media contact
Corporate & Financial Communications
press@deliveryhero.com 

Investor Relations contact
Christoph Bast
Head of Investor Relations
ir@deliveryhero.com

Disclaimer
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.


28.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5444 59 105
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: ir@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1935219

 
End of News EQS News Service

1935219  28.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935219&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Delivery Heromehr Nachrichten