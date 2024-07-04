EQS-News: DenkerWulf places order with Nordex Group for almost 40 MW in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

DenkerWulf places order with Nordex Group for almost 40 MW in Germany



04.07.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg/Sehestedt, 4 July 2024. At the end of June 2024, DenkerWulf, one of the leading onshore wind farm developers in Germany, ordered seven N149/5.X turbines from the Nordex Group. The order also includes the premium service for the maintenance of the systems over 20 years.

The turbines of the Delta4000 series are destined for the 39.9 MW Waabs wind farm near Eckernförde in Schleswig-Holstein. The Nordex Group will supply the turbines, each with a nominal output of 5.7 megawatts, from spring 2025.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group: "We are very pleased that DenkerWulf have once again opted for our technology. We appreciate the trust placed in us. To help shape the sustainable energy landscape for the region with this project makes us very proud as a supplier of the turbines and we look forward to working together again in the future."

“The current deal flow with Nordex makes it possible to conclude contracts quickly and straightforwardly," says DenkerWulf CEO Torsten Levsen. "Normally we only have to talk about site parameters. Of course, this is hugely beneficial to our aim of optimizing projects and processes as far as possible.”

About DenkerWulf

DenkerWulf is one of the leading wind farm developers in Germany – the roots of the company’s first projects date back to 1991. With the experience of more than 900 installed wind turbines and an installed capacity of 1.8 GW, 242 employees at six locations develop viable solutions for onshore wind energy. Our range of services covers all aspects of a wind energy project, from the project planning of entire wind farms to the repowering of existing turbines and technical and commercial wind farm management. In the field of marketing wind power, we think beyond the electricity exchange. We are also driving the energy transition in photovoltaics with holistic concepts and tailor-made solutions.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 51 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press :

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com