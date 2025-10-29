Deutsche Rohstoff Aktie

29.10.2025 16:23:03

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bond 2025/2030: Very strong demand

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bond 2025/2030: Very strong demand
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bond 2025/2030: Very strong demand

29.10.2025 / 16:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bond 2025/2030: Very strong demand
 
  • Successful start of placement period
  • High interest from institutional and private investors
  • Targeted volume already reached
  • Early closing of subscription period likely

The public offering of Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s 5th bond with a 6% coupon, that launched on 27 October 2025, has met with exceptionally strong demand. Within just the first few days of the subscription period, total demand already exceeded the target volume.

In view of this high demand, the subscription period is likely to be closed early, probably as early as next week.

The start of the term and listing of the bond on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's open market will take place as planned on 13 November 2025.

The placement is being accompanied by Montega Markets GmbH as the contractually bound intermediary of Wolfgang Steubing AG Wertpapierdienstleister, Frankfurt am Main, as sole lead manager and sole lead bookrunner.
Mannheim, 29 October 2025
 

29.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
E-mail: info@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
WKN: A0XYG7
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2220686

 
End of News EQS News Service

2220686  29.10.2025 CET/CEST

