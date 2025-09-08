EQS-News: ECARX (ECX.US) Secures Over $1 Billion In Global Contract Wins In Q2, Eyes H2 Growth And EBITDA Break-Even

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Automotive

ECARX (ECX.US) Secures Over $1 Billion In Global Contract Wins In Q2, Eyes H2 Growth And EBITDA Break-Even



By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - September 8, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX), the global mobility technology provider that melds software, hypervision, operating systems and application software into one offering to provide vehicle manufacturers and OEMs with a single in-vehicle system that reduces costs and complexity, is making headway on that mission.

Despite a rocky second quarter, the company achieved key technological advancements, strengthened its stickiness with existing customers, accelerated its globalization efforts and continued to expand internationally, all of which it says support long-term revenue recovery.

During the quarter, the company reports that it secured new project wins across both global and domestic automakers, reflecting strong demand momentum. Beyond China, ECARX is expanding its footprint by collaborating with a local partner to supply to one of China’s top-five automakers and developing a next-generation intelligent cockpit operating system for a premium global brand. Internationally, ECARX secured contract wins with a total lifetime revenue exceeding $1 billion, underscoring the company’s expanding global business footprint. Shipment of its Antora® series solution reached 135,000 units during the quarter, a 112% increase year-over-year. For the second quarter, total revenue was $155.6 million, down 10% year-over-year. Total cash as of June 30, 2025, was $99.2 million.

“The strong momentum we built in 2024 and early 2025 continued in the second quarter,” said Ziyu Shen, ECARX Chairman and CEO. “Revenue was $155.6 million, reflecting the impact of typical seasonal headwinds and the timing of certain contracts, while the disciplined execution of our lean operating strategy reduced operating expenses by 20% to $57.2 million. With a robust pipeline of new projects expected to launch over the next two quarters, we remain firmly on track to hit EBITDA breakeven in each of the remaining quarters and full-year 2025, and deliver close to 20% revenue growth for the year.”

Positioning For Long-Term Growth

While revenue may be down in the second quarter, it isn’t expected to stay that way, given the milestones the company has achieved since the start of the year. Take its technological advancements for starters. ECARX, which also counts FAW Group Co. as a customer, recently upgraded its ECARX AutoGPT in-vehicle AI large model application, which is integrated with the DeepSeek-RI model. The upgrade is resulting in a faster, more secure and more personalized experience for users, reports ECARX. It also expands AutoGPT’s local processing capabilities and enhances reasoning and decision-making ability for automotive-specific applications. According to ECARX, it also improves data privacy, lowers latency and decreases data transmissions and storage costs. Car companies using it won’t have to worry about running afoul of local privacy regulations.

The company showcased its AI-driven intelligent cockpit and driving solutions at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai. ECARX said it was able to demonstrate how its cutting-edge Antora® series computing platform and latest AI-powered solutions are keeping global automakers at the forefront of technological advancement and underscoring its leadership in driving the era of software-defined vehicles. That is deepening its relationships with existing customers and drawing new ones ECARX’s way.

“We demonstrated how AI foundation models and intelligent system integration are redefining what is possible in vehicles at WAIC 2025. By combining our industry-leading engineering expertise with cutting-edge AI, we are empowering automakers to accelerate their innovation roadmaps and deliver safer, smarter, more intuitive, and customized mobility experiences,” said Shen. “As the industry transitions to software-defined vehicles, ECARX remains committed to relentless innovation, open collaboration and building the AI-driven mobility ecosystem of the future.”

ECARX is also winning accolades for its technology prowess, including receiving the Technical Development & Innovation award at Volkswagen Brazil’s “the One” conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ECARX said the award reflects the company’s expanding worldwide presence and the growing impact its innovative solutions are having on the global automotive industry.

Customers Want More

As for its customer stickiness, during the second quarter ECARX announced that its AI Enhanced Antora® 1000 computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack are powering the intelligent cockpit of yet another Geely vehicle, this time the Geely Galaxy A7 plug-in hybrid sedan - further extending ECARX’s solutions into the high-volume family sedan segment and indicating a deeper integration of ECARX’s solutions across Geely’s ecosystem.

The company’s applications are now in many Geely best-selling models, including the Galaxy brand, which ECARX said is the fastest neighborhood electric vehicle or NEV brand to surpass the one-million cumulative sales milestone. FAW is using ECARX’s automotive technology in its Hongqi Tiangong 05 all-electric sedan, which it launched in January. Meanwhile, ECARX’s Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack is powering the global launch of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country compact electric SUV, which began sales in China in July 2025 following its European launch in February 2025.

Global Expansion Fired Up

On the global expansion front, ECARX achieved a key milestone during the second quarter when it was granted three certifications: ASPICE v4.0 CL3(Automotive SPICE Capability Level 3), ISO9001 (Quality Management Systems), ISO14001 (Environmental Management Systems) and ISO45001 (Occupational Health & Safety). These certifications cover the entire life cycle from design, R&D, quality control to sales of intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving solutions, and are internationally recognized as a prerequisite for collaboration with leading automakers around the world. As a result, getting the certifications accelerates ECARX’s global strategy and removes potential barriers to entry in developed markets where stringent quality, environmental and safety standards are required to be met by suppliers.

In addition, ECARX officially opened its new global headquarters in Singapore, which the company describes as a strategic hub to accelerate its globalization and strengthen its positioning as an international technology brand.

“For ECARX, whose solutions are already powering over 9.3 million vehicles worldwide, these certifications, together with the establishment of our Singapore headquarters, create a clearer path to integration with global automotive platforms and strengthen our competitive positioning when bidding on new projects,” reports the company.

From deepening relationships to expanding into new ones, ECARX is fired up and ready to go. With a rocky second quarter behind the company and with recent technological wins reviving its engines, ECARX is ready for the next leg of the race, which it has every intention of winning.

