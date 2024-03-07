EQS-News: EcoGraf recognised by MSP in US Press Release

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EcoGraf recognised by MSP in US Press Release

Epanko included in Joint Statement of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) in Press Release by US Department of State

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQB: ECGFF) is pleased to report that its Epanko Graphite Project is recognised in a recent Joint Statement of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) issued by the US Department of State.

The press release recognises EcoGraf’s recent significant milestone in securing German-based KfW IPEX-Bank to arrange a senior debt facility of up to US$105 million for the development of stage 1 of the Company’s Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania.

This statement follows MSP principals’ meeting in Toronto during the recent Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention, one of the largest mining events in the world.

The theme of the principals’ meeting was responsible investment in critical minerals, with the key objective to strengthen collaboration between the MSP and like-minded partners. The MSP aims to accelerate the development of diverse and sustainable critical minerals supply chains through working with host governments and industry to facilitate targeted financial and diplomatic support for strategic projects along the value chain.

The press release can be found at: https://www.state.gov/joint-statement-of-the-minerals-security-partnership/

This recognition of Epanko follows the US White House briefing room statement issued on 25 October 2023 by US President Biden in conjunction with Australian Prime Minister Albanese’s official visit, which also included EcoGraf in the Fact Sheet titled ‘Delivering on the Next Generation of Innovation and Partnership with Australia’.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf™ battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree™ purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company’s successful application of the EcoGraf™ purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company’s mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.