EQS-News: Eighteenth Annual General Meeting of Delticom AG

06.06.2024 / 18:06 CET/CEST

Hanover, June 06, 2024 – Today, Thursday, Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, held its eighteenth Annual General Meeting in Hanover.



The presence at the Annual General Meeting of Delticom AG amounted to 52.64 % of the share capital. All items on the agenda were approved by the shareholders with a large majority.



Delticom AG, which operates the leading online tyre shops for private and commercial end customers in Europe with its brands th anniversary in July this year.



During the Annual General Meeting, Delticom Management Board member Andreas Prüfer discussed the challenges and successes of the 2023 financial year and the strategic plans for 2024, among other things.



Full-year forecast confirmed



Delticom AG will continue to benefit from the increasing importance of the Internet as a sales channel. At this point in time, the management continues to expect revenues in a range between € 450 million and € 470 million for 2024 and – depending on revenues – an operating EBITDA in a range between € 19 million and € 21 million.



The Semi-Annual Report will be available for download on August 14, 2024, on the website

About Delticom:

With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.



The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and over 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 355 online shops and online distribution platforms in 67 countries, serving more than 19 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.



As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's approximately 30,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.



Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.



Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.



In fiscal year 2023, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 476 million euros. At the end of the first quarter of 2024, the company employed 168 people.



The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).



On the internet at:



Contact:



Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Becker

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

