Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020
|
24.11.2025 15:00:03
EQS-News: Eleving Group’s financial calendar for 2026
|
EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eleving Group, a global multi-brand fintech company operating in vehicle and consumer financing segments in 17 markets across 3 continents, announces its financial calendar for 2026.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.5 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
24.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2235066
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2235066 24.11.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eleving Group Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
15:00
|EQS-News: Eleving Group’s financial calendar for 2026 (EQS Group)
|
17.11.25
|EQS-News: CORRECTION: Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group (EQS Group)
|
14.11.25
|EQS-News: Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group (EQS Group)
|
12.11.25
|EQS-News: Eleving Group: the recording of 9M 2025 earnings call (EQS Group)
|
04.11.25
|EQS-News: Invitation to the earnings call on 11 November 2025: presentation of unaudited 9M 2025 results (EQS Group)
|
04.11.25
|EQS-News: Eleving Group launches operations in Tanzania (EQS Group)
|
27.10.25
|EQS-News: Redemption of EUR 150,000,000 9.50% senior secured bonds 2021/2026 (EQS Group)
|
24.10.25
|EQS-News: Eleving Group announces settlement and listing of EUR 275 mln 2025/2030 bonds with a coupon rate of 9.5% (EQS Group)