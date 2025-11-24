Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie

Eleving Group Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
24.11.2025 15:00:03

EQS-News: Eleving Group’s financial calendar for 2026

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eleving Group’s financial calendar for 2026

24.11.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eleving Group, a global multi-brand fintech company operating in vehicle and consumer financing segments in 17 markets across 3 continents, announces its financial calendar for 2026.
  • 09.02.2026 - Unaudited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2025
  • 30.04.2026 - Annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 and Integrated audited annual report 2025
  • 11.05.2026 - Unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2026
  • 10.08.2026 - Unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2026
  • 30.09.2026 - Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month ended 30 June 2026
  • 09.11.2026 - Unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026

About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.5 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.

Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.

Additional information:

Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447

24.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F , A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
EQS News ID: 2235066

 
End of News EQS News Service

2235066  24.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eleving Group Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten