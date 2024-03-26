EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG: Proposal for unchanged dividend payment, Ludger Heuberg nominated as Supervisory Board member

|
26.03.2024 14:23:23
ElringKlinger AG: Proposal for unchanged dividend payment, Ludger Heuberg nominated as Supervisory Board member
ElringKlinger AG
ElringKlinger AG: Proposal for unchanged dividend payment, Ludger Heuberg nominated as Supervisory Board member
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), March 26, 2024 +++ At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG endorsed the Management Board's proposal for a dividend payout of EUR 0.15 per share.
"In keeping with our balanced approach to dividend payments, we are keen to ensure that our shareholders benefit appropriately from the Group's performance. In an effort to ensure continuity in respect of such distributions, the Supervisory Board and Management Board have resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting that the dividend for the 2023 financial year be kept unchanged at 15 cents per share," said Klaus Eberhardt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
In addition, the Supervisory Board approved the Management Board's proposal to hold the Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2024, in a virtual format.
Ludger Heuberg nominated for the Supervisory Board
"In nominating Ludger Heuberg, we have opted for a proven financial expert with broad-ranging expertise. Ludger Heuberg has held the position of CFO for several large companies and can also draw on many years of experience in the automotive sector," said Klaus Eberhardt, explaining the rationale behind the nomination.
Ludger Heuberg, born in 1958, has been CFO of the ARVOS Group, an industrial plant manufacturer, since 2014 and oversees the IT and HR functions in addition to the units responsible for financial management. He had previously held the position of CFO at H. C. Starck GmbH and Thomas Cook Group plc. Prior to this, he had worked as Chief Financial Officer at Lufthansa Cargo AG, automotive supplier Kolbenschmidt Pierburg AG, and furniture manufacturer Mauser-Waldeck AG. Ludger Heuberg began his career at Robert Bosch GmbH, having graduated in business administration from the University of Münster.
Helmut P. Merch proposed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board
About ElringKlinger AG
Customized lightweight components engineered by ElringKlinger can be used throughout the entire vehicle; they deliver tangible benefits in terms of weight reduction, efficiency, and functional integration, especially in e-mobility applications.
We offer specifically adapted sealing systems, thermal, and acoustic shielding parts, and dynamic drive components for a wide range of applications and for any type of drive technology. Additionally, we serve the aftermarket in more than 140 countries with an extensive range of spare parts.
This is complemented by state-of-the-art tooling technology and products made from high-performance plastics – tailored to the requirements of the automotive industry and other sectors. Building on our excellence in the field of components and systems, we are also maintaining our forward momentum in the non-automotive sector.
These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 9,500 people employed within the ElringKlinger Group. Operating at more than 40 sites worldwide, ElringKlinger has established a global presence and is closely aligned with its customers in all major automotive regions.
