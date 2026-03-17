EQS-News: Enapter AG expands global Core Partner network with U.S.-based Total Hydrogen Solutions

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG expands global Core Partner network with U.S.-based Total Hydrogen Solutions



17.03.2026 / 12:02 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG expands global Core Partner network with U.S.-based Total Hydrogen Solutions

Established U.S.-based system integration group Total Hydrogen Solutions (THS) becomes Enapter Core Partner

THS to realize electrolyzer systems under its own brand based on Enapter AEM stacks, reference designs and AI-powered software CoreKraft

CoreKraft enables hybrid, cost-efficient system architectures by integrating different electrolyzer technologies within one platform

Hamburg, 17.03.2026 – Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) is expanding its international Core Partner network: U.S.-based Pneumatic & Hydraulic Company LLC, operating through its hydrogen division Total Hydrogen Solutions (THS), has joined the Enapter Core Partner Program. The Core Partner network now comprises five partners.

As a long-standing Enapter customer and following successful evaluation and practical application of Enapter’s technology, Total Hydrogen Solutions has joined the Core Partner Program to realize electrolyzer systems under its own brand for the U.S. market. As a core partner, Total Hydrogen Solutions (THS) will receive stacks from Enapter, the core components of every AEM electrolyzer used to produce green hydrogen – and will integrate them into electrolyzers sold under the THS brand. These systems will carry the designated “AEM powered”, an Enapter brand label indicating that Enapter’s patented AEM stacks are integrated into the system. THS will also gain access to Enapter’s comprehensive reference design documentation and the digital platform CoreKraft, enabling rapid implemention of flexible and scalable system concepts tailored to individual customer requirements.

Total Hydrogen Solutions develops technology-neutral systems for the Americas market

Total Hydrogen Solutions has extensive experience in integrating complex industrial high-pressure and energy systems and builds on an established collaboration with Enapter.

THS is actively building out integrated systems for refueling trucks in Canada using Enapter’s EL4 and Flex120 electrolyzers and for CO2/Hydrogen-to-ethanol production in Virginia using Enapter’s Flex120 electrolyzers. According to THS, further project opportunities are in development, and several additional projects in industrial applications and decentralized energy infrastructure are in advanced evaluation. THS plans to significantly expand its hydrogen activities in the coming years and aims to realize projects in the multi-megawatt range in the near term.

THS sees considerable growth potential in the U.S. market for modular and technology-neutral electrolyzer systems and positions itself as an integrated hydrogen solutions provider for industrial customers and energy projects.

CoreKraft – Digital platform with AI-supported energy and system integration

A central component of the Enapter Core Partner Program is the digital platform CoreKraft. This intelligent energy management system analyzes operational data and provides AI-supported recommendations and automated optimizations to increase the efficiency and economic performance of energy and hydrogen systems.

CoreKraft connects, monitors and controls devices and systems from different manufacturers within one unified digital platform. This includes not only Enapter’s AEM technology, but also other electrolyzer technologies such as PEM or alkaline systems, as well as complementary energy components.

For example, a cost-efficient alkaline electrolyzer can be combined with a dynamically controllable AEM or PEM system within a shared digital architecture. This enables optimized capital expenditures while allowing flexible operational strategies.

For Core Partners such as THS, this means faster implementation, flexible technology integration and more economically attractive projects – a clear competitive advantage in industrial applications and energy infrastructure projects.

Dr. Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter AG:

“With Total Hydrogen Solutions, we are gaining a strong industrial partner for the U.S., Canada and South American market. We are particularly pleased that THS relies on both our AEM stack technology and our digital platform CoreKraft. The Core Partner model enables rapid and technology-open scaling of our solutions.”

Mark Mire, Owner and CEO at Total Hydrogen Solutions:

“To keep pace with the rapidly evolving renewable market, our strategy has been to build a scalable, technology-neutral hydrogen infrastructure. The Enapter Core Partner Program enables us to combine modular AEM technology with advanced digital integration to deliver flexible, cost-effective systems. As demand for decentralized and industrial hydrogen accelerates, this partnership supports our expansion from single stack units to multi-megawatt applications.”

About Enapter

Enapter is a globally operating greentech company developing and offering AEM electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen as well as the digital platform CoreKraft.

Its patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology avoids the use of expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and enables efficient and scalable green hydrogen production through a modular design – even with fluctuating renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

With CoreKraft, Enapter provides a manufacturer-independent digital platform for controlling, monitoring and optimizing hydrogen and energy systems. CoreKraft enables the integration of different electrolyzer technologies and energy components within a unified architecture and supports partners in realizing technology-open, hybrid system concepts.

Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolyzers are already in use at more than 360 customers in over 55 countries. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany, operates a research and production site in Italy and maintains a joint venture with the Wolong Group in China.

Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated markets of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges (ISIN: DE000A255G02).

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Press contact Enapter AG:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de

About Total Hydrogen Solutions:

Total Hydrogen Solutions (THS) is a comprehensive hydrogen energy systems provider across the full hydrogen lifecycle - from concept and design to installation, maintenance and repair. Through its parent company, Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company, the THS division brings over 65 years of experience in high-pressure systems and fluid power. Supported by a team of engineers, technicians and industry experts, THS boasts extensive inventory of hydrogen products and strong partnerships with leading technology providers to ensure timely delivery and innovative solutions. For more information, visit: www.TotalHydrogen.com. For more information about the parent company, visit www.PneumaticandHydraulic.com

Press contact for Total Hydrogen Solutions, a division of Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company, LLC:

Rachel (Bonnette) Osmond

Director of Marketing

Tel.: +1 ((832) 380-5610

E-Mail: rachel@pneumaticandhydraulic.com