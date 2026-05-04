EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor AG deploys smart technologies for more efficient wind park operations

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor AG deploys smart technologies for more efficient wind park operations



04.05.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Energiekontor AG deploys smart technologies for more efficient wind park operations

Bremen, 4 May 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, is increasingly deploying innovative technologies in its Group-owned wind parks to implement regulatory requirements more efficiently and further optimise operational performance. The focus is on smart systems that comply precisely with the requirements set out in the German Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG) whilst avoiding unnecessary downtime.

The Federal Immission Control Act sets out the legal framework in Germany for the protection of people, animals and the environment from harmful environmental impacts. This gives rise to specific requirements for wind turbines, such as the protection of certain animal species, noise levels and operational safety. Energiekontor addresses these requirements with data-driven and digitally controlled solutions that restrict system operations only when it is absolutely necessary. Even minor increases in availability have a positive effect on electricity generation and wind park profitability.

“Innovation and technology are key factors we rely on to operate our wind parks efficiently, safely and in compliance with regulatory requirements. With smart systems, we are able to implement regulatory requirements with precision whilst ensuring the energy output from our parks,” says Günter Eschen, member of the Management Board of Energiekontor AG.

Smart bat protection with demand-based control

Acoustic sensors and weather monitoring systems are used to protect bats. These record the animals’ activity as well as relevant environmental conditions. Based on the data collected, site and turbine-specific control models are created. This allows wind turbines to be selectively shut down during times of increased bat activity whilst reducing unnecessary downtime.

Precise control during agricultural operations

Energiekontor also uses modern technology for so-called mowing-related shutdowns, i.e. temporary shutdowns of wind turbines during mowing or harvesting work on neighbouring land. During such work, there is an increased risk for bird species such as the red kite, as birds of prey tend to be more active in their hunt for food and may come closer to the turbines. Camera-based systems detect whether relevant activities are indeed taking place. The data is then analysed by staff in the control room in Bremerhaven. This allows for any necessary shutdowns to be managed in a targeted, situation-specific manner.

Greater safety during winter operations

Energiekontor uses modern sensor systems for ice detection to ensure safe operation during the colder months. These systems continuously monitor the condition of the rotor blades and detect potential ice formation at an early stage. If necessary, automatic countermeasures such as blade heaters can be activated. This increases safety whilst also reducing the number of manual on-site inspections needed.

Through the targeted use of modern technologies, Energiekontor is continuously advancing the technical operations management of its wind parks. In this way, the company combines regulatory compliant plant operations with the most efficient possible use of renewable energy generation.

About Energiekontor AG

For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 450 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2025 financial year (12.2 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de