EQS-News: Expertise and continuity for HHLA's Executive Board

Hamburg, 16. January 2024

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has appointed a new member to its Executive Board for the Finance and Real Estate divisions. Annette Walter takes over as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the European logistics group. Angela Titzrath, whose contract has been extended, remains Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With these personnel decisions, the Supervisory Board of HHLA is strengthening the company by appointing experienced managers to two Management Board positions.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Annette Walter to the Executive Board of HHLA. As CFO, she will be responsible for the Finance and Real Estate divisions. Annette Walter is joining from the Essen-based energy supplier STEAG GmbH, where she was most recently CFO of STEAG Power GmbH. She studied business administration and graduated with a degree in this field from Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf and Uppsala University in Sweden. She started her professional career at Deutsche Bank and HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt. In the following years, she held various positions within the E.ON Group, where she was responsible for the integration of innogy SE as Workstream Lead CEO & CFO.

In addition, the Supervisory Board has extended the contract of CEO Angela Titzrath by five years. She has been a member of HHLA's Executive Board since 1 October 2016. On 1 January 2017, she took over as CEO of the European logistics company.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube: “In recent years, HHLA has successfully transformed itself into an internationally networked logistics group. Logistics is facing considerable challenges worldwide, which will also place demands on HHLA. I am delighted that Angela Titzrath is willing to continue to lead HHLA in the coming years. We are very pleased to maintain our cooperation. With Annette Walter, a CFO with comprehensive expertise in all key areas for HHLA, particularly when it comes to financing strategy, controlling and M&A, is joining the company. From her previous roles as a manager at various companies, she also brings wide-ranging experience in managing international teams for complex projects in the areas of transformation, acquisition and finance. We are convinced that she will contribute these experiences to the benefit of HHLA. The Supervisory Board wishes Angela Titzrath and Annette Walter every success in their responsible tasks."

