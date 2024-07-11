|
EQS-News: Fielmann Group grows HY1/2024 sales +12% over 2023, improves profitability
Fielmann Group grows HY1/2024 sales +12% over 2023, improves profitability
Preliminary financials of HY1/2024
According to preliminary figures, the Fielmann Group generated consolidated sales of around €1.1 billion in the first half of the year 2024. This is a 12% increase over previous year (€971 million) and in line with the communicated prognosis. The loyalty of our customers, an increased share of progressive lenses and hearings aids as well as the positive impact of our Cost Leadership Program saw our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grow disproportionately to around €235 to €240 million (about +14% previous year: €208 million), corresponding to an improved EBITDA margin of about 21.6% (previous year: 21.2%). This development was driven by our European business where we increased our EBITDA margin by around +2 percentage points to circa 23% (previous year: 21.2%). Fielmann Group earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to have reached about €125 million (+16%, previous year: €108 million).
Vision 2025 investments in digitalisation and internationalisation drive growth in HY1/2024
Our international markets outperformed, once again, increasing their sales by +26% in HY1/2024. While most of our European markets were affected by low consumer sentiment, we nonetheless recorded double digit sales growth in Austria (+10%), Spain (+10%) and Poland (+32%) compared to the same period last year. Germany, our home market, delivered strong growth of +6%. Switzerland improved +5% over the same period last year.
Fielmann USA added €58 million to the topline of our family business. By significantly extending our eye exam capacities and by introducing our omnichannel services we excite customers and grew by +8% on a comparable base over last year without opening additional stores. With the closing of our acquisition of Shopko Optical earlier this month, Fielmann USA is now forming the leading optical retailer in the Upper Midwest. Our omnichannel sales platform is serving patients via digital sales channels and more than 220 stores across 19 states.
Acquisition of remaining shares in Óptica & Audiología Universitaria
Outlook
Hamburg, Germany – 11 July 2024
