WKN DE: A40PBU / ISIN: US34417J2033
05.02.2026 15:03:43
EQS-News: Focus Universal Announces Reverse Stock Split
EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
ONTARIO, CA - February 5, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Focus Universal Inc. (Nasdaq: FCUV) (“Focus” or the “Company”), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, announces that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock (the “Reverse Split”). The Board of Directors approved the reverse stock split proposal by unanimous written consent on January 27, 2026.
The Reverse Split will be effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 9, 2026, and will be reflected with the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and in the marketplace at the open of business on February 9, 2026 (the “Effective Date”), whereupon the common stock shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis. In connection with the Reverse Split, the Company’s common stock shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “FCUV” but will trade under a new CUSIP Number, 34417J 500.
As of the Effective Date, every 10 shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock will be combined into one share of common stock. The par value per share of the Company’s common stock will remain unchanged. As of January 27, 2026, there were 9,865,249 shares of common stock outstanding. As a result of the Reverse Split, there will be approximately 986,524 common stock shares outstanding (subject to adjustment due to the effect of not issuing any fractional shares). No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Split. Instead, each stockholder will be entitled to receive a cash payment in lieu of such fractional share. Furthermore, proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company’s equity awards, securities and warrants, if any, as well as the applicable exercise price, and the number of shares authorized and reserved for issuance pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plans.
The Company’s transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, will serve as the exchange agent and paying agent for the Reverse Split. Registered stockholders holding pre-reverse stock split shares of common stock electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-reverse stock split shares. Those stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in “street name” will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Split, subject to each broker’s particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Split.
Additional information about the reverse stock split will be found in the Company’s 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 5, 2026 a copy of which will be available at www.sec.gov.
05.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News
|English
|Focus Universal Inc.
|United States
|US34417J2033
|2272228
2272228 05.02.2026 CET/CEST
