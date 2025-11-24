EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. to Further Unveil Breakthrough Universal Smart IoT Platform and Next-Generation SEC Financial Reporting Software

EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

ONTARIO, CA - November 24, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and SEC Financial Reporting AI-Driven Automation Software, is pleased to announce that the company will showcase its groundbreaking technology at CES 2026, highlighting innovative solutions that demonstrate the power of next-generation Universal Smart IoT capabilities and AI-driven SEC financial reporting software. The company is looking forward to engaging industry leaders, investors, and the global tech community at the event. The Focus Universal Team will be hosting meetings at Booth 10371 in the North Hall Showcase of the Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 6th-9th, 2026. IoT has long been recognized as a revolutionary technology with the large potential to change the world - ranking as the top transformative technology, widespread adoption has been limited by high development costs and technical complexity. The customized nature of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and projects often require bespoke design built from scratch, leading to skyrocketing development and implementation costs. Dedicating decades to researching and overcoming these specific challenges, resulting in Universal Smart IoT, Focus Universal has developed an innovative platform that radically simplifies IoT development and dramatically reduces associated costs. Unlike traditional IoT systems, where engineers start from scratch for each new device, the company’s platform provides a pre-built common foundation. Utilizing Focus’ platform, different IoT devices can share roughly 90% of the same hardware and software, substantially reducing development costs and complexity. This unique approach not only accelerates time-to-market but also democratizes access to IoT solutions. Further enhancing this ecosystem is Focus Universal’s Universal Smart Software Platform, which eliminates the need for multiple device-specific applications. Engineers no longer need to build separate apps for each IoT product - the company’s platform supports them all without sacrificing performance or functionality, according to the company technology lead. This streamlined app development process can significantly cut costs and improve efficiency, allowing us to offer the company’s IoT platform to customers at a fraction of the cost required to develop custom solutions One of the company’s revolutionary products, the Ubiquitor, exemplifies this efficiency. The Ubiquitor can connect to any sensor - or even a large number of independent sensors - without theoretical limit. As more sensors are added, the average cost of the Ubiquitor per sensor becomes negligible. This results in an effective cost, which approaches the cost of the sensors alone, already significantly lower than traditional devices. When used in conjunction with the company’s universal platform, the total development cost is a fraction of conventional approaches, offering substantial savings in both raw materials and engineering time. Superiority of IoT Over Traditional Non-IoT Devices The advantages of adopting IoT devices over traditional non-IoT devices are significant. IoT devices offer real-time data collection, remote monitoring, and automated control, which greatly improve efficiency and reduce manual labor. They enhance accuracy, minimize human error, and enable predictive maintenance that can prevent costly downtime. IoT systems also provide increased scalability, seamless integration with cloud platforms, and valuable analytics that support smarter decision-making. In contrast, traditional devices operate in isolation, require more hands-on management, and cannot deliver the same level of insight or automation. What Groundbreaking IoT Solutions Will Be Unveiled at CES 2026 Full-Fledged IoT System: At CES, Focus Universal will demonstrate a 100% complete IoT system, integrating hundreds or even thousands of industrial sensors and cameras across multiple locations, including the U.S. and overseas. IoT administrators can log into their accounts to monitor and control devices worldwide, showcasing capabilities that surpass traditional IoT deployments.

: Traditional IoT devices require displays, knobs, buttons, built-in circuitry, and device-specific functions. With Universal Smart IoT, everything except the sensor module is eliminated. This dramatically cuts hardware costs and streamline production. Universality & Interoperability : All functionalities traditionally scattered across separate IoT devices are integrated into a single, unified platform. Sensors and actuators from different categories operate seamlessly together, enabling unprecedented interoperability and reusability.

: All functionalities traditionally scattered across separate IoT devices are integrated into a single, unified platform. Sensors and actuators from different categories operate seamlessly together, enabling unprecedented interoperability and reusability. Flexibility : Adding or modifying functionality only requires updating the sensor software. In contrast, traditional IoT devices often require new hardware, redesigned circuits, or even new enclosures - making changes slow, expensive, and time-consuming. Universal Smart IoT also enables flexible data sharing and handling, overcoming the limitations of proprietary IoT architecture.

: Adding or modifying functionality only requires updating the sensor software. In contrast, traditional IoT devices often require new hardware, redesigned circuits, or even new enclosures - making changes slow, expensive, and time-consuming. Universal Smart IoT also enables flexible data sharing and handling, overcoming the limitations of proprietary IoT architecture. Broad Compatibility : Compatibility goes beyond manufacturers’ it spans across industries. With full interoperability and true interchangeability, the long-awaited dream of a universal IoT ecosystem is finally becoming reality

: Compatibility goes beyond manufacturers’ it spans across industries. With full interoperability and true interchangeability, the long-awaited dream of a universal IoT ecosystem is finally becoming reality Upgradeability : Highly modular design allows future hardware and software upgrades to build directly on existing IoT infrastructure rather than reinventing the wheel

: Highly modular design allows future hardware and software upgrades to build directly on existing IoT infrastructure rather than reinventing the wheel Expandability and Scalability : Unlike traditional IoT systems that support only fixed vendor-defined sensors, Universal Smart IoT allows users to connect anywhere from a few sensors to hundreds or even thousands - of any type, in any combination, even from multiple vendors.

: Unlike traditional IoT systems that support only fixed vendor-defined sensors, Universal Smart IoT allows users to connect anywhere from a few sensors to hundreds or even thousands - of any type, in any combination, even from multiple vendors. Security : Built-in sensor-level security safeguards measurement and control functionality, helping organizations comply with sensor security requirements and preventing unauthorized access.

: Built-in sensor-level security safeguards measurement and control functionality, helping organizations comply with sensor security requirements and preventing unauthorized access. Modularity : Highly modular design minimizes development, testing, maintenance, and support time - freeing engineers to focus on innovation instead of infrastructure.

: Highly modular design minimizes development, testing, maintenance, and support time - freeing engineers to focus on innovation instead of infrastructure. Fast Prototyping : Time-to-market is critical. Focus’ cost-effective, production-ready Universal Smart IoT platform shortens design–build–test cycles and provides significant competitive advantage.

: Time-to-market is critical. Focus’ cost-effective, production-ready Universal Smart IoT platform shortens design–build–test cycles and provides significant competitive advantage. Plug-and-Play Operation : Users can combine sensors in any configuration, plug them into the platform, and operate instantly - no special ordering, coding, or software setup required.

: Users can combine sensors in any configuration, plug them into the platform, and operate instantly - no special ordering, coding, or software setup required. Simplification & Standardization : By centralizing all IoT intelligence into the universal platform, design and manufacturing are simplified to the fullest extent. Only sensor modules require development. Up to 90% of traditional design work is eliminated, drastically reducing time to market.

: By centralizing all IoT intelligence into the universal platform, design and manufacturing are simplified to the fullest extent. Only sensor modules require development. Up to 90% of traditional design work is eliminated, drastically reducing time to market. Cloud IoT: Users can access the cloud-enabled Universal Smart IoT system from any web-enabled device, anywhere in the world - to control instruments, monitor performance, collect data, or adjust settings remotely. Focus Universal’s IoT project reflects the broader challenges facing the industry today. After more than 20 years of research and development and over $20 million invested, it is clear that the traditional approach to building IoT systems is costly, slow, and inefficient. It is unrealistic - and economically impractical - for 19.8 billion IoT devices worldwide to repeat this same expensive development process, which is a major reason so many IoT projects fail. However, if these 19.8 billion devices leverage a single Universal Smart IoT common platform instead of starting from scratch, the economics change completely. Even though $20 million is a substantial investment, spread across the global IoT device base, the average development cost per device becomes negligible. IoT customers gain all the benefits of advanced IoT capabilities without bearing the prohibitive costs. Competitors that refuse to adopt a universal platform must continue spending heavily, which often leads to failure. Industry surveys confirm this reality: Cisco reports a 75% IoT project failure rate, and Microsoft found that 30% of projects fail at the early proof-of-concept stage. Focus Universal’s patented technology - backed by decades of R&D and significant investment - creates a substantial barrier to entry, making it extremely difficult for competitors to replicate or match these capabilities. What Groundbreaking AI-Driven SEC Financial Reporting Software Will Be Unveiled at CES 2026 SEC financial reporting is traditionally a complex, costly, and time-consuming process. The entire process may take several weeks. Delays in filing can result in SEC reviews, enforcement actions, and significant penalties. Focus Universal, by contrast, has developed a fully automated, end-to-end solution powered by both automation and Variegated AI, whereby Focus believes the technology enables the computer to conduct the activities for which the computer is designed and optimal and allows the human to remain within the decision loop and center upon what the human excels. With a single click, the company’s software can: Retrieve financial statements from accounting platforms,

Reformat data into spreadsheets for consolidated financial reporting,

Automatically generate consolidated financials,

Populate the word-processed version of SEC filings,

Convert the documents to SEC-compliant versions via EDGARization, and

Embed accurate tags into the HTML file - with very limited manual input. Built-in validation, including self-consistency and compliance checks, ensures accuracy and eliminates human error. Essentially, Focus believes what once took months of manual work can now be completed in minutes. Edgarization is the process of converting source documents - such as Microsoft Word, Excel, or PDF files - into the SEC-compliant Edgar HTML format. Traditionally, this process handles only ten pages per hour. The company’s software, however, can process a hundred-page SEC financial report in a few seconds. Focus Universal is partnering with industry-leading partners to conduct real-time testing of this technology. Immense Dual Market Opportunities Statista reports that the number of IoT devices worldwide is expected to grow from 19.8 billion in 2025 to more than 40.6 billion by 2034. The global Internet of Things (IoT) market, valued at USD 1.18 trillion in 2023, is projected to reach US $2.65 trillion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030. Yet despite this tremendous growth potential, industry surveys show that most IoT projects fail - Cisco reports a 75% failure rate, while Microsoft found that 30% of projects fail at the early proof-of-concept stage. Focus Universal’s Universal Smart IoT technology was specifically developed to address these challenges, unlock the full potential of the IoT revolution, and bring this groundbreaking solution to the global base of 19.8 billion IoT device users. By delivering up to 90% cost savings and unprecedented simplification of IoT deployment, the technology plays a decisive role in accelerating IoT adoption worldwide According to recent industry analysis, the Financial Reporting Software Market was valued at US $13.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to US $36.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.8%. The surge is driven by the increasing complexity of financial data, the high cost of compliance, and the need for scalable, efficient, and intelligent reporting tools. Focus believes this innovation does not replace the SEC-required review process but removes much of the labor-intensive, manual work, dramatically cutting preparation and revision time for public companies. Beyond showcasing the claims in this press release, our AI solution has not only detected errors in Mega Company’s financial reports but also uncovered bugs in the SEC’s open-source software - demonstrating the unmatched speed, accuracy, and power of our technology. A picture is worth a thousand words, and valued investments are important to the company. The Focus Universal management team warmly invites potential investors and shareholders to meet us at Booth 10371 in the North Hall Showcase of the Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 6th - 9th, 2026. for a face-to-face demonstration and discussion, allowing you to experience firsthand the power of our game-changing technology. Remarkably, Focus Universal has achieved this with minimal expenditure, reflecting our belief that human creativity is far more valuable than simply burning money to reach a goal. Focus Universal believes itself to be a clean, well-prepared company, ready for growth. For investors and stakeholders unable to attend in person, the company invites direct contact through the investor relations department in order to share additional details to ensure the opportunity to explore these innovations firsthand. About Focus Universal: Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company had developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 28 patents and patents pending in various phases and eight trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. As a process of maintenance without losing protection, the company is in the process of filing additional omnibus patents. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Markets. Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. 