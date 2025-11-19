EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. to Showcase Universal Smart IoT Platform and Device Along With Financial Automation Software at CES 2026

EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

ONTARIO, CA - November 19, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and SEC Financial Reporting AI-Driven Automation Software, today announced that Focus will debut its universal smart devices and universal smart IoT platform at Booth 10371 in the North Hall Showcase of the Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 6th-9th, 2026.

Universal Smart Device: Revolutionizing IoT

The company’s universal smart device, Ubiquitor, is a groundbreaking solution capable of connecting to any sensor or a vast number of independent sensors, theoretically without limit. When a moderate number of sensors are connected, the cost of the Ubiquitor, averaged across sensors, becomes negligible. As stated by the company, the effective cost approaches that of the sensors alone, which represents just a fraction of the material costs of traditional devices, as stated by the company. Additionally, the Ubiquitor’s efficiency and cost-effectiveness are evident when coupled with Focus' platform system, whereby development costs are a fraction of traditional device development requirements, resulting in substantial savings in both raw material and development costs.

Revolutionizing IoT Infrastructure

“Universal Smart IoT not only preserves the information-sharing capabilities of traditional IoT but also provides universal common hardware and software platforms. As a result, the prohibitive development and production costs, as well as the technological complexity that have hindered traditional IoT, are finally resolved. After two decades of research and development, the longstanding challenges of IoT have been solved. When the 90% of universal IoT infrastructure is no longer repeatedly rebuilt, IoT development becomes far cheaper and simpler than building non-IoT devices,” Desheng Wang commented.

The Internet of Things (IoT) market size was valued at $0.54 Trillion in 2022 and is projected to $3.30 Trillion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1%. A Cisco Systems survey had revealed that three-quarters of IoT projects are failing, and a similar Microsoft company survey reported 30% of IoT projects failed in the proof-of-concept stage. Focus Universal developed the universal smart IoT technology aimed at overcoming these challenges.

Gamechanger for Financial Reporting

In addition to showcasing the universal smart device and the universal smart IoT platform, the company intends to showcase their financial filing software. As described by Dr. Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal Inc., “Our SEC Financial Reporting software is 10,000 times faster than traditional manual methods, demonstrating the transformative power of automation and AI-driven innovation.” Dr. Wang continues, “With a single click, months of complex SEC financial reporting work can be completed in just one minute. As Focus Universal, we are excited to showcase all these groundbreaking technologies at CES 2026, delivering on our commitment to our shareholders and the global technology community. We cordially invite all, prospective customers, investors, and shareholders to experience firsthand the remarkable power, efficiency, and potential of our technology at CES 2026.”

A Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

Our technology delivers substantial benefits to the entire world, and the company believes the global impact it creates will be reflected in the value returned to us. The 2026 CES marks the official commercialization of this breakthrough. Focus Universal deeply appreciates the dedication of our research and development team and the continued patience and support of our shareholders.

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 26 patents and patents pending in various phases and eight trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. For maintenance cost control, the company has also omnibus patents encompassing these patents into patent family groups. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

