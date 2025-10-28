Qingdao Haier Aktie
EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Dividend announcement
|
EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Qingdao, Shandong Province, People's Republic of China
Dividend announcement
The Extraordinary General Meeting of the company held on October 16, 2025, resolved to pay for each D registered common share an
interim dividend per share of EUR 0.0326350 gross
interim dividend per share of EUR 0.0293715 (including deduction of 10% withholding tax in China)
payable from November 7, 2025
for financial year 2025. Those shareholders for whom shares in the company will be booked on November 6, 2025, (record date) are entitled to a dividend.
The exchange rate of 1 EUR = 8.2488 RMB is based on the average exchange rate of a week immediately prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting.
The shares of the company will be listed in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) from November 7, 2025 “ex-dividend.”
The payment of the dividend via Clearstream Europe AG is generally subject to the deduction of Chinese withholding tax of 10%. The Chinese withholding tax can generally be credited against the German income tax payable on Chinese income or be deductible for tax purposes when determining income.
A domestic entity paying out the investment income (i.e., as a rule, the respective custodian) will generally pay the dividends of a company domiciled in the People’s Republic of China to the shareholder, who is subject to unlimited tax liability in Germany, subject to the deduction of German withholding tax (final withholding tax). The withholding tax is generally 25% plus a solidarity surcharge of 5.5% (effective tax rate thus 26.375%) and, if applicable, plus church tax (depending on the individual’s religious denomination and state of residence). The gross dividend serves as the basis of assessment for the capital gains tax.
The domestic paying agent is always obliged to deduct capital gains tax if the shareholders have not submitted a so-called non-assessment certificate or a so-called exemption order. Whether the dividend is actually taxable for the shareholder is irrelevant for the deduction of capital gains tax. It is therefore possible to refrain from deducting tax if, among other criteria
For the individual requirements in each case, reference is made here to the provisions of German tax law (esp. Sec. 43 (2), (3) in conjunction with Sec. 44a of the German Income Tax Act (EStG)). If it is not possible to withhold German withholding tax, the withholding agent, i.e. the domestic paying agent, must check whether the Chinese withholding tax levied in the amount of the withholding tax right under the German-Chinese double taxation agreement can be credited directly against the withholding tax in the withholding procedure. This possibility only exists insofar as the dividends are counted as income from capital assets, which is the case in particular for natural persons with shareholdings as private assets (Section 43a (3) sentence 1 EStG; BMF dated January 18, 2016, BStBl. I 2016, p. 85, para. 202 in conjunction with the BMF dated March 31, 2022, BStBl. I 2022, p. 328, para. 3). According to the overview of the Federal Central Tax Office (“BZSt”) on the rates of creditable foreign withholding taxes, the creditable Chinese withholding tax amounts to 10% if there is no exemption. If the Chinese withholding tax is credited against the capital gains tax by the paying agent, the capital gains tax will only be credited in the amount of the difference to a tax deduction of 25%. If the crediting of the Chinese withholding tax on the capital gains tax by the paying agent is not possible, the foreign tax cannot be credited in the deduction procedure at the level of the paying agent. The shareholder then has the option of obtaining relief in the assessment procedure.
The taxation of dividends for persons with unlimited tax liability in Germany can be summarized as follows:
1. Natural persons who hold the D-shares as part of their private assets for tax purposes:
2. Natural persons who hold the D Shares as business assets for tax purposes or through a commercial partnership:
3. Corporate income tax entities (including corporations subject to corporate income tax):
In the case of foreign shareholders not resident in Germany, the Chinese withholding tax may, if applicable, be credited against any tax payable on the dividend in the relevant country in accordance with the national tax regulations of the relevant country or the provisions of a corresponding double taxation treaty.
We would like to point out that the above explanations are of an overview nature and can therefore neither be a complete presentation of all national or international tax aspects, nor can they take the particularities of specific individual cases into account.
Investors are advised to seek advice from a tax advisor on the specific tax consequences of their investment.
Frankfurt/Main, October 2025
On behalf of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Deutsche Bank
Aktiengesellschaft
