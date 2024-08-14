EQS-News: Half-year financial statements close with balanced EBITDA, Trauma with positive EBITDA

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Sales: H1/2024 increased by 10% to EUR 6.4 million compared to H1/2023; main growth driver EMEA region

EBITDA: H1/2024 breaks even, Trauma achieves positive EBITDA



aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") looks back on a pleasing first half-year. The Company was able to increase sales and EBITDA compared to the previous year and generate a positive EBITDA in the trauma business. The company's sales increased by 10% to EUR 6.4 million compared to the same period of the previous year (H1/2023: EUR 5.9 million). In terms of earnings, the company recorded an almost balanced EBITDA of EUR ‑0.0 million (H1/2023: EUR -1.0 million) in the first six months of 2024, which primarily reflects the growth in sales coupled with lower costs and effects from restructuring.

H1/2024 - Key financial figures*

Turnover in TEUR Q2/2024 Q2/2023 Change EMEA (= Europe, Middle East, Africa)

North America

LATAM (= Latin America)

APAC (= Asia-Pacific) 1.907

683

639

102 1.328

937

564

80 +44 %

-27%

+13 %

+27 % Turnover 3.330 2.909 +14 % Turnover in TEUR H1/2024 H1/2023 Change EMEA (= Europe, Middle East, Africa)

North America

LATAM (= Latin America)

APAC (= Asia-Pacific) 3.338

1.431

1.427

250 2.861

1.834

1.045

126 +17 %

-22 %

+37 %

+98 % Turnover 6.446 5.866 +10 %

EBITDA H1/2024

in TEUR H1/2024 H1/2023 Turnover 6.446 5.864 Overall performance 6.022 5.901 Other operating income 948 355 Cost of materials -753 -718 Gross margin 87,45% 87,71% Personnel costs -3.162 -3.611 Operating costs -3.102 -2.954 EBITDA -0.046 -1.028

aap thus realized a significantly improved EBITDA of EUR ‑0.0 million in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year (H1/2023: EUR ‑1.0 million). The following developments were decisive for the result:

Strong sales growth (H1: +10 % compared to previous year),

Stable high gross margin (> 87%),

Decline in personnel costs (-12%) in the first six months compared to the same period of the previous year,

Improvement in the margin and cost situation in the USA

Cash flow

in TEUR H1/2024 H1/2023 Change Operating cash flow -1.021 -1.542 + 34 % Cash flow investment -22 -140 + 84 % Cash flow financing 546 2.847 - 81 % 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 Cash and cash equivalents 780 1.402 - 44 % Net debt -1.224 -1.763 + 31 %

aap's operating cash flow improved by 34% year-on-year in the first half of 2024 to EUR 1.0 million at‑ , mainly due to the improved operating result. Cash flow from investing activities showed an outflow of EUR 0.0 million in H1/2024, with investments in development projects accounting for EUR 22 thousand (H1/2023: EUR 59 thousand). In the area of financing activities, there was a cash inflow totaling EUR 0.5 million in the first half of 2024 (H1/2023: cash inflow of EUR 2.8 million), which was primarily due to the cash inflow from the capital increase in the net amount of EUR 1.0 million, taking out a shareholder loan of EUR 0.3 million, the repayment of financial liabilities and shareholder loans in the amount of EUR 0.6 million (H1/2023: EUR 0.5 million) and the payment of interest in the amount of EUR 133 thousand (H1/2023: EUR 80 thousand). As a result, cash and cash equivalents decreased to EUR 0.8 million at the end of the second quarter. Net debt (total cash and cash equivalents less all interest-bearing liabilities) amounted to EUR 1.2 million as at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: EUR 1.8 million).

Outlook

Not included in the following forecast statements:

A significant tightening of sanctions against Russia or a modified interpretation of existing sanctions for other markets,

An expansion of the conflict situation outside Ukraine,

Further significant additional increases in energy and commodity prices above the currently foreseeable level or restrictions on the company's ability to operate due to partial or complete cessation of gas and/or energy supplies as a result of the war in Ukraine, among other things,

Financial risks due to recession-related measures in various markets and their impact on state finances in the healthcare sector.

In the second half of 2024, the focus will be on stabilizing aap's financial situation in order to finance the next stage of its activities in antibacterial implant technology, completing patient recruitment for the human clinical trial for the innovative antibacterial implant technology, starting the approval documentation and submitting applications to the EIC program and the upcoming MDR audit.

In terms of revenue, the Management Board expects revenue for the second half of 2024 to remain the same as in the first six months and expects to achieve the planned revenue level of between EUR 11.5 million and EUR 13.5 million for the 2024 financial year. Taking into account the full project costs for the further implementation of the human clinical trial for the antibacterial implant technology, the Management Board expects EBITDA for the 2024 financial year to be between EUR -2.5 million and EUR -1.4 million.

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. The IP-protected portfolio includes the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ® and a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Sales are conducted both through distribution agents and through partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

There may be technical rounding differences in the figures presented in this press release that do not affect the overall statement. All key financial figures with reference to the balance sheet date of December 31, 2023 in the published consolidated interim report as at June 30, 2024 are preliminary and unaudited. The business figures for 2023 will be confirmed at a later date with the publication of the 2023 annual financial statements.

