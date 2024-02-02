EQS-News: Hawesko Group confirms sales and earnings expectations for 2023

|
Hamburg, 2 February 2024: Based on preliminary figures, the wine trading group Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) achieved consolidated sales of approximately € 660 million and an operating result of around € 34 million in fiscal year 2023, subject to the audit of the financial statements, and is within the forecast issued by the Board of Management.
In 2023, a year characterised by consumer restraint, the Hawesko Group's sales were slightly below the previous year's level, as expected. Crises and wars as well as persistently high Inflation unsettled consumers and prevented an improvement in consumer sentiment across all sectors.
"The market conditions in 2023 were not easy," comments Hawesko CEO Thorsten Hermelink. "We are all the more pleased with the positive development in the retail and B2B segments. Our retail format Jacques' won over many people who love wine with its neighbourly tasting concept and was thus able to record a 2 percent increase in sales. In the B2B business, stable demand in the hotel and restaurant trade was convincing. The segment grew by 3 percent overall."
The Hawesko Group felt the effects of the general downturn in consumer sentiment, particularly in the e-commerce segment. At -9 percent, sales in 2023 were well below the previous year and expectations. The hoped-for recovery and associated increase in online activity by our customers has not yet materialised.
The Hawesko Group anticipates an operating result of around € 34 million in 2023. At over 5 percent, the profit margin achieved is within the forecast range. The persistently challenging market conditions already led to systematic cost reductions in all segments of the Hawesko Group at the start of 2023. This was the only way to stabilise the operating result.
As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,300 people across the Retail (Jacques’ and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
