|
10.10.2024 07:06:35
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Interim Management Statement on the First Nine Months of 2024
|
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Heidelberg Pharma AG: Interim Management Statement on the First Nine Months of 2024
Ladenburg, Germany, 10 October 2024 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) reported today on its operational progress as well as on the Group's financial figures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 (1 December 2023 – 31 August 2024).
Professor Andreas Pahl, CEO of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: “Our development activities are on track. The patients in the sixth cohort of our clinical study with HDP-101 are currently still undergoing treatment, and we expect to complete the cohort in the next few weeks.
We are very pleased to have presented new clinical results from the fifth cohort at the renowned International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting. We see a complete remission with a full elimination of tumor cells in one of our heavily pretreated patients. This success confirms the potential of HPD-101 as a treatment option for multiple myeloma patients.
In October, we adjusted the guidance for our financial figures. This is due to significantly lower R&D costs than planned and higher revenue in 2024."
Important operational developments and achievements
Update on partner programs outside ATAC technology
Events after the end of the reporting period
Results of operations, financial position and net assets
The Heidelberg Pharma Group, consisting of Heidelberg Pharma AG and its subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH reports consolidated figures as at the balance sheet date. The reporting period referred to below relates to the period from 1 December 2023 to 31 August 2024 (9M 2024).
In the first nine months of the 2024 business year, the Group generated sales revenues and income totaling EUR 7.6 million (previous year: EUR 13.9 million) and is in line with the updated planning. The sales revenues included in this figure fell from EUR 6.6 million the previous year to EUR 5.2 million. Other income amounted to EUR 2.4 million and was therefore significantly lower than the previous year's level of EUR 7.3 million due to the unscheduled sale of the Emergence stake.
Operating expenses, including depreciation, amounted to EUR 22.8 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 30.0 million) and are broken down as follows: Cost of sales decreased to EUR 1.5 million (previous year: EUR 3.1 million) and correspond to 7% of total costs. Research and development costs of EUR 15.7 million decreased compared to the same period last year (EUR 22.1 million). In the 2024 financial year, fewer costs have been incurred for the Phase I/IIa trial than originally planned. Some of the projected expenses for this will be incurred in the further course of the study in the next financial year. R&D costs continue to be the largest cost block, accounting for 68% of operating expenses. Administrative costs, which include the costs of holding activities, the stock exchange listing and the executive management board, increased to EUR 4.7 million compared to the same period last year (EUR 3.6 million), which is due to higher personnel costs including stock options issued. Administrative costs account for 21% of operating expenses. Other expenses for business development, marketing and commercial market supply activities, which mainly include personnel and travel expenses, decreased year-on-year to EUR 1.0 million (previous year EUR 1.2 million) and represented 4% of operating expenses.
The financial result, which is mainly made up of interest income on bank balances, amounted to EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 0.5 million). The significant improvement is due to the now complete repayment of the shareholder loan, as well as interest income from a higher investment volume.
The net loss for the first nine months of the financial year decreased to EUR 14.3 million compared to the previous year's figure of EUR 15.8 million. Despite lower sales revenues, the improvement is mainly due to lower expenses. Earnings per share improved accordingly from EUR -0.34 in the previous year to EUR-0.31 in the reporting period.
Cash amounted to EUR 36.6 million at the end of the third quarter (30 November 2023: EUR 43.3 million; 31 August 2023: EUR 50.7 million). Excluding financing effects (shareholder loans, sale of receivables), Heidelberg Pharma recorded an average cash outflow of EUR 2.6 million per month in the first nine months of the fiscal year (previous year: EUR 2.3 million).
Total assets as of 31 August 2024 amounted to EUR 65.8 million and were therefore below the figure as at the comparative reporting date of 30 November 2023 (EUR 70.4 million). Equity (EUR 35.8 million) also decreased as a result of the loss for the period compared to the end of the 2023 financial year (EUR 49.3 million).
Financial outlook for 2024
The guidance issued in June 2024 for the current financial year was adjusted downwards on the cost side and upwards on the revenue side on 1 October 2024.
For the financial year 2024, the Heidelberg Pharma Group expects sales and other income between EUR 10.0 million and EUR 12.0 million (previously: EUR 9.0 million to EUR 12.0 million). Operating expenses are expected to fall within a range of EUR 30.0 million and EUR 33.0 million (previously: EUR 36.0 million to EUR 40.0 million). In the 2024 financial year, fewer costs have been incurred for the Phase I/IIa trial than originally planned. Some projected expenses for this trial will be incurred in the further course of the study in the next financial year. Based on these adjustments, an operating result (EBIT) between EUR -19.0 million and EUR-22.0 million is expected (previously: EUR -25.5 million to EUR -29.5 million).
For 2024, Heidelberg Pharma anticipates cash requirements of EUR 13.0 million to EUR 16.5 million (previously: EUR 18.0 million to EUR 22.0 million). Monthly cash consumption is expected to range between EUR 1.1 million and EUR 1.4 million per month (previously: EUR 1.5 million and EUR 1.8 million). Based on the existing planning and available funds, the company's financing remains secured until mid-2025.
Taking into account a further expected payment of USD 75.0 million from HealthCare Royalty following approval of TLX250-CDx, the company anticipates a financial reach until the end of 2026, based on current medium-term planning.
The complete set of figures for the interim financial statements is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/ "Press & Investors > Announcements and Reports > Financial Reports > Interim announcement of 10 October 2024. A conference call on this interim announcement will not be offered.
Key figures for the Heidelberg Pharma Group
1 The reporting period begins on 1 December and ends on 31 August.
About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma develops novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. ADCs are antibody-drug conjugates that combine the high affinity and specificity of antibodies with the efficacy of toxins to fight cancer. Selected antibodies are loaded with various toxins, the so-called payloads, that are transported into diseased cells. Inside the cells, the toxins then unleash their effect and kill the diseased cells.
Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the mushroom toxin Amanitin in cancer therapies by exploiting the toxin's biological mechanism of action with its innovative ATAC technology as a new therapeutic modality. It offers the opportunity to not only overcome resistance of cancer cells against therapeutic agents currently used, but also has the ability to eliminate dormant tumor cells. This could lead to significant advances in cancer therapy - even for patients who no longer respond to any other treatment. The most advanced product candidate HDP-101 is an BCMA-ATAC for the indication multiple myeloma, which is currently in clinical development.
In addition to Amanitin, other payloads are expanding the ADC platform technologies of Heidelberg Pharma to develop targeted and highly effective ADCs for the treatment of a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors.
Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/
ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will”, "should”, "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
10.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2005587
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2005587 10.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!