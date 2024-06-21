|
21.06.2024 11:16:52
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma reports on the results of the Annual General Meeting 2024
|
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PRESS RELEASE
Heidelberg Pharma reports on the results of the Annual General Meeting 2024
Ladenburg, Germany, 21 June 2024 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) announced that the company's shareholders approved the following proposed resolutions of the management with a large majority (between 98,35% and 99,99%) at yesterday's ordinary virtual Annual General Meeting:
Attendance (incl. postal votes cast) at the Annual General Meeting 2024 corresponded to 83,18% of the current capital stock.
For more information on the Annual General Meeting, including the voting results, please visit: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/hv
About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma develops novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. ADCs are antibody-drug conjugates that combine the specificity of antibodies with the efficacy of toxins to fight cancer. Selected antibodies are loaded with cytotoxic compounds, the so-called payloads, that are transported into diseased cells. Inside the cells, the toxins then unleash their effect and kill the diseased cells.
Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the mushroom toxin Amanitin in cancer therapy by exploiting the toxin's biological mechanism of action with its innovative ATAC technology as a new therapeutic modality. It offers the opportunity to overcome resistance of cancer cells against therapeutic agents currently used and to eliminate dormant tumor cells, which typically survive current therapies and are responsible for tumor relapse and metastasis. This could lead to significant advances in cancer therapy - even for patients who no longer respond to any other treatment. The most advanced product candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC for the indication multiple myeloma, which is currently in clinical development.
In addition to Amanitin, alternative payloads also expand the ADC platform technologies of Heidelberg Pharma to develop targeted and highly effective ADCs for the treatment of a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors.
Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.
ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
21.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1930755
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1930755 21.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heidelberg Pharma AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heidelberg Pharma AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|2,57
|-2,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Minus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.