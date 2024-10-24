EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma to Participate in Leading Scientific and Financial Conferences in November 2024

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Conference

Heidelberg Pharma to Participate in Leading Scientific and Financial Conferences in November 2024

Ladenburg, Germany, 24 October 2024 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical-stage developer of innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), announces it will present its ADC candidates and ADC technology platforms at leading scientific and financial conferences throughout November.

The Company’s most advanced Amanitin-based ADC product candidate, HDP-101, is currently in a Phase I/IIa trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In late September, Heidelberg Pharma presented clinical data from the fifth patient cohort, demonstrating a case of complete remission in a patient who had been treated multiple times. This patient showed a partial response after the second treatment cycle, with a complete remission observed after 11 cycles. In addition, several patients exhibited promising biological activity and objective improvements, underscoring the potential of HDP-101 as a treatment option for patients with this disease.

HDP-201, Heidelberg Pharma’s first Exatecan-based ADC candidate, is a topoisomerase I inhibitor that has proven success in cancer therapy and is already used in two approved ADCs. Its distinct mode of action from Amanitin broadens the Company’s portfolio of active ingredients. HDP-201 targets guanylyl cyclase-C (GCC), a receptor expressed on the surface of intestinal cells and cancer cells in various gastrointestinal tumors. Preclinical data suggest that the tolerability and efficacy of HDP-201 is at least on a par with existing, approved Exatecan-based ADCs. Following extensive preclinical testing, the final development candidate for HDP-201 was determined in recent weeks, with colorectal cancer identified as the target indication for its clinical development.

World ADC San Diego 2024

Date & location: 4 – 7 November 2024 San Diego, California, USA Workshop: 2nd Biomarker & Patient Selection Day Date: 4 November, 10:30 am PST Title of presentation: Leveraging 17p Deletion as a Biomarker & Patient Selection Tool for Amanitin Payload ADCs Presenter: Anikó Pálfi, Director Biochemistry & Cell Biology Stream: Discovery Chemistry Date: 6 November, 2:00 pm PST Title of presentation: HDP-201, a Multimeric Linker-Exatecan-based ADC as Novel Therapeutic Modality for Treatment of Solid Tumors Presenter: Professor Andreas Pahl, CEO Plenary: BCMA Breakdown: Exploring Case Studies of ADC Development for Targets Without an Approved Therapy Date: 6 November, 4:00 pm PST Title of presentation: ATACs: A New Payload Provides New Options for Cancer Therapy Presenter: Dr. Torsten Hechler, Senior Vice President ADC Research

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

Date & location: 25 – 27 November 2024, Frankfurt, Germany Panel: Company Presentations (Room Zurich) Date: 26 November, 11:15 am MEZ Title of presentation: Leader in Next Generation ADC Payloads Presenter: Walter Miller, Chief Financial Officer

Walter Miller will be available for one-on-one meetings, which can be arranged via the online conference system.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company working on a new treatment approach in oncology and developing novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. ADCs are antibody-drug conjugates that combine the specificity of antibodies with the efficacy of toxins to fight cancer. Selected antibodies are loaded with cytotoxic compounds, the so-called payloads, that are transported into diseased cells. Inside the cells, the toxins then unleash their effect and kill the diseased cells.

Heidelberg Pharma uses several compounds and has built up an ADC toolbox that overcomes tumor resistance via numerous pathways and addresses different types of cancer using various antibodies. The goal is to develop targeted and highly effective ADCs for the treatment of a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors. Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the compound Amanitin from the green death cap mushroom in cancer therapy. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology. It offers the opportunity to overcome therapy resistance and also eliminate dormant tumor cells, which could lead to significant progress in cancer therapy - even for patients who no longer respond to other treatment.

The most advanced product candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC for the indication multiple myeloma, which is currently in clinical development.

The first candidate that Heidelberg Pharma is developing with a toxin other than Amanitin is HDP-201, an Exatecan-based ADC. Exatecan is a topoisomerase I inhibitor that has proven itself in cancer therapy and is used in two already approved ADCs. It differs in its mode of action from that of Amanitin and thus expands the company's range of compounds.

The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.

ITAC™, ETAC™ are pending trademark applications of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.

