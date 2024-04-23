|
EQS-News: HHLA acquires interest in Austrian intermodal service provider Roland Spedition GmbH
Hamburg, 23. April 2024
HHLA acquires interest in Austrian intermodal service provider Roland Spedition GmbH
In order to further implement its strategy aimed at growth and innovation, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) acquired a majority share in Roland Spedition GmbH (Roland), one of the largest owner-led container operators for hinterland transport in Austria. HHLA will acquire 51 percent of the shares, while the remaining 49 percent will remain in the hands of both co-shareholders Christian Gutjahr and Nikolaus Hirnschall, who will continue to manage the business.
HHLA will incorporate Roland’s service portfolio into its wide European network of seaport terminals in Hamburg, Tallinn, Trieste and Odessa as well as intermodal hinterland connections and inland terminals. Together with Roland, HHLA will offer its customers individual climate-friendly transport solutions across Europe.
Both shareholders and managing directors Christian Gutjahr and Nikolaus Hirnschall have led the company since 2005 and will remain on board as co-partners and managing directors.
Angela Titzrath, Chief Executive Officer of HHLA: “Managing directors Christian Gutjahr and Nikolaus Hirnschall have developed Roland into a ‘best-in-class’ service provider for intermodal, climate-friendly transport as well as a reliable partner for its international customers and the Port of Hamburg. Roland is thus an extraordinary addition to our existing service portfolio in the European intermodal market and decisively strengthens the connection between the Port of Hamburg and the important Austrian market. We intend to continue this success story together.”
Shareholders and managing directors of Roland Spedition, Christian Gutjahr and Nikolaus Hirnschall: “For us, the focus is on the long-term perspective for our company, our customers and our employees – HHLA’s investment creates this perspective. We have known HHLA for approximately 40 years as a solid and reliable business partner, and we look forward to deepening this cooperation and continuing to develop our business together with HHLA. We will also continue to be a neutral and reliable partner for our customers.”
The closing of the transaction is still contingent upon conditions precedent, in particular permissions pertaining to competition law.
Click the following link for more information: www.rolsped.com
Julia Hartmann
Head of Investor Relations
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de
Tel: +49-40-3088-3397
Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397
E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de
23.04.2024 CET/CEST
