EQS-News: Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months



28.11.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months Consolidated sales rose by CHF 6.3 million to CHF 264.7 million (previous year: CHF 258.4 million).

Operating cash flow increased by 52% to CHF 25.6 million (previous year: CHF 16.8 million)

EBIT amounted to CHF -31.6 million due to one-off special effects and extraordinary operating costs (previous year: CHF -7.6 million).

The equity ratio was 18.2% at September 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024: 24.3%). Pratteln, November 28, 2025 – Highlight Group publishes development of the first nine months Group development in the third quarter of 2025 The 2.4% higher revenue compared to the previous year is due to risen revenue in the cinema and home entertainment sector in the Film segment.



Due to one-time special effects in the Sports and Events segment, operating profit (EBIT) was

CHF -31.6 million (previous year: CHF -7.6 million). These special effects had no cash impact, which is why cash flow from operating activities continued to develop positively. Cash and cash equivalents increased by 52% compared to the previous year.



CHF -31.6 million (previous year: CHF -7.6 million). These special effects had no cash impact, which is why cash flow from operating activities continued to develop positively. Cash and cash equivalents increased by 52% compared to the previous year. Equity amounted to CHF 108.3 million. Bernhard Burgener, President of the Board of Directors of the Highlight Group, commented on the interim financial statements as follows: "With a 2.4% increase in consolidated sales and a 52% increase in operating cash flow, we have taken important steps toward achieving our goal of stable and economically successful business operations. One-off, non-cash special effects and extraordinary operating costs in the Sports and Events segment have had a significant negative impact on the income statement for the first nine months, resulting in a clearly negative operating result. However, a significant improvement in results is expected for the traditionally stronger fourth quarter due to the largely elimination of extraordinary costs and a continued positive sales trend." The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2025 is available for download at

www.highlight-communications.ch from today. The Highlight Group at a glance Group figures in line with IFRS CHF million Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change in % Sales 264.7 258.4 2.4 EBIT -31.6 -7.6 n/a EBITDA 55.6 37.9 n/a Consolidated net profit for the period

(after taxes) -41.4 -18.2 n/a Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -31.2 -18.2 n/a Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.55 -0.32 n/a Segment sales Film 189.7 141.9 33.7% Sports and Event 75.0 116.5 -35.7% Segment earnings Film 2.2 0.5 362% Sports and Event -30.0 -4.5 n/a CHF million Sept. 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Change in % Total assets 594.6 624.6 -4.8% Equity 108.3 151.9 -28.7% Equity ratio (%) 18.2 24.3 -6.1 points Current financial liabilities 202.0 196.5 2.8% Cash and cash equivalents 25.6 16.8 52.4%

For further information: Highlight Communications AG Investor Relations Netzibodenstrasse 23b 4133 Pratteln BL. Switzerland Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91 e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch

28.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News