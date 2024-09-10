|
EQS-News: IFA 2024: TELEFUNKEN and ETON Soundsysteme announce partnership for high-quality audio products
IFA 2024: TELEFUNKEN and ETON Soundsysteme announce partnership for high-quality audio products
About TELEFUNKEN Licenses GmbH
Since its creation in 1903, the TELEFUNKEN brand has stood for the basic principles of German engineering, high quality and innovation. Today, the trademark rights are held by TELEFUNKEN Licenses GmbH, Frankfurt/Main, a group company of the Gordon Brothers Group, Boston/USA. TELEFUNKEN Licenses GmbH operates a successful international brand licensing business. The companies of the TELEFUNKEN Partner Alliance, a worldwide network of independent licensees of TELEFUNKEN, develop and distribute a wide range of products in the areas of TV, video, audio and household appliances, among others, in the tradition of these brand values.
www.telefunken.com
About Gordon Brothers Group
Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has been helping lenders, management teams, advisors and investors drive change. The firm offers clients a powerful combination of expertise and capital, developing customized solutions on an individual or holistic basis in four service areas: Valuation, Realization, Financing and Investment. Whether promoting growth or facilitating strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers works with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to maximize liquidity, leverage assets and reduce liabilities. The firm executes more than $100 billion in divestitures and valuations annually and provides both short-term and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers originates loans and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both collectively and individually, to provide liquidity solutions to its clients beyond its market-leading disposition and valuation services. The company is headquartered in Boston and has more than 30 offices on five continents.
About ETON Soundsysteme GmbH
Since 1983, ETON has stood for uncompromising sound thanks to German engineering. With high-quality products free of esotericism, but packed with patented technologies and exclusive materials, ETON has made a name for itself as a chassis and sound system manufacturer for high-end loudspeaker manufacturers and supplier to luxury car brands for over 40 years. Today, ETON Soundsysteme GmbH is a subsidiary of paragon GmbH & Co KGaA.
www.eton-hifi.com
About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, develops, produces and sells pioneering solutions in the fields of automotive electronics, body kinematics and electromobility. The portfolio of the market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry includes innovative air quality management, modern display systems and high-end acoustic systems in the Electronics segment. In the Mechanics segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon's Power division supplies battery management systems and traction batteries. In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries have sites in Suhl (Thuringia), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg), Limbach (Saarland) and in Kunshan (China), Detroit (USA), Bengaluru (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).
TELEFUNKEN Licenses GmbH ETON Soundsysteme GmbH
Christopher Sankat Rüdiger Forse
Phone: +49 (0) 69 600 1200 Phone: +49 (0) 6841 8090 1527
E-Mail: presse@telefunken.de E-Mail: ruediger.forse@paragon.ag
