EQS-News: INFORM LYKOS SA (member of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG): Paving the Way for a New Era in Healthcare with the Digitization of the Public Health System

INFORM LYKOS SA (member of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG): Paving the Way for a New Era in Healthcare with the Digitization of the Public Health System

Press Release

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG, a leading provider of secure digital technology solutions, is taking center stage in Greece through its subsidiary INFORM, with a pivotal project that will transform the Public Health System. By undertaking the digitization of its archives, INFORM is paving the way for a new era in healthcare, prioritizing immediate and effective patient care.

A Landmark Collaboration

INFORM, in collaboration with other companies, has taken on the sectional digitization of the archives of the Public Health System, a project being implemented following a tender and funded by the Recovery Fund.

Goal: Improved Patient Care

At the heart of the project lies the digitization and electronic management of the historical record of patient files in healthcare units across Greece. The digitization of over 197 million pages and images, including medical records, X-rays, and ECG/EEG films, will provide immediate and secure access to critical medical information for authorized users.

Benefits for Patients and the Health System

The completion of the project will bring to the fore a range of benefits, both for patients and the health system:

• Improved Care: Immediate access to medical data will lead to faster and more efficient healthcare services, improving the quality of care for patients.

• Reduced Costs: Avoiding duplicate tests and improved data management will lead to resource savings and cost reductions for the health system.

• Modernization: Digitization will bring the Public Health System into the digital age, improving its organization and efficiency.

Manolis Kontos, Group CEO of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG, said: "We are extremely proud to be carrying out this landmark project that will transform the Public Health System. Digitization will bring significant benefits to patients, improving the quality and efficiency of care."

Dimitris Kontinos, Director of Digital Technologies at INFORM LYKOS SA (member of AUSTRIACARD), added: "The digitization of the archives of the Public Health System will lay the foundations for a patient-friendly digital healthcare system, adapted to modern needs and requirements."

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG is a Technology company that draws upon more than 130 years of experience and innovation in the fields of information management, printing and communications, to provide customer experiences totally imbued in transparency and security.  The company offers  a complementary portfolio of products and services in payment solutions, identification, smart cards, personalization, digitization and secure data management for the Financial, Government, and the general Private sectors, through a workforce of 2,700 people internationally and is listed on the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges (ACAG).

 

