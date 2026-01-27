innoscripta Aktie
EQS-News: innoscripta SE publishes Preliminary Annual Results for 2025
|
EQS-News: innoscripta SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Munich, 27 January 2026 – innoscripta SE (the "Company"; ISIN: DE000A40QVM8), a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for R&D tax incentives in Germany, publishes preliminary, unaudited results for the 2025 financial year:
Michael Hohenester, founder and CEO of innoscripta, explains:
"innoscripta continues its stable and sustainable growth trajectory. This is driven by persistently strong demand from both existing and new customers, underlining the performance and market relevance of our software solution for German enterprises."
Alexander Meyer, Co-CEO and CFO, adds:
"We were able to increase Group revenue while further improving EBIT. Our focus on efficiency and cost discipline made an important contribution and supports the continuation of our growth trajectory in the 2025 financial year."
At present, the Company sees all prerequisites in place for the business to continue consistently along its long-term growth path.
innoscripta SE will present the preliminary results for 2025 in a presentation on Tuesday, 3 February 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CET. Access details are available on the innoscripta SE website in the "Investors" section.
The figures mentioned are based on preliminary, unaudited data. Changes may occur in the course of preparing and auditing the consolidated financial statements.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain specific forward-looking statements; e.g., statements containing terms such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "predict," "project," "can," "could," "may," "will," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, financial condition, development, or performance of innoscripta SE to differ materially from those expressly or implicitly assumed in these statements. In light of these uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. innoscripta SE undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Except as required by law, innoscripta SE has no intention or obligation to update this release or to adapt it to future events or developments after the date of its publication.
27.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Arnulfstraße 60
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4989262004187
|E-mail:
|info@innoscripta.com
|Internet:
|https://www.innoscripta.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40QVM8
|WKN:
|A40QVM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|2266664
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2266664 27.01.2026 CET/CEST
