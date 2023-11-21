|
21.11.2023 08:58:41
EQS-News: Intershop Communications AG expands Management Board
|
EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Jena, 21 November 2023 – Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for the upper mid-market in the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, announces the upcoming expansion of its Management Board.
As of 1 December 2023, Markus Dränert will join the Intershop Management Board as Chief Operations Officer alongside Markus Klahn (CEO) and Petra Stappenbeck (CFO). As COO, Markus Dränert will drive the further development of Intershop’s cloud offerings and the implementation of its AI strategy.
“We are delighted to have gained such an innovative manager as Markus Dränert,” said Frank Fischer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Intershop Communications AG. “His many years of extensive experience in software and cloud transformation make him the perfect addition to the management team.”
Markus Dränert (47) holds a degree in business administration and was most recently an Operating Partner at AURELIUS Wachstumskapital, where he led the Software & Technology division. As a New Venture Partner at company builder Finleap, he built up the later Finleap Connect with an organization of more than 100 employees as CEO for a portfolio company and was also responsible, among other things, for the merger and integration of two SaaS fintech companies. In his role as Managing Director of Haufe-Lexware, Markus Dränert was instrumental in driving the cloud transformation of the Haufe Group’s Lexware brand over several years. Prior to that, he held various management and leadership positions at Deutsche Telekom.
Contact:
21.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Communications AG
|Steinweg 10
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3641-50-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3641-50-1309
|E-mail:
|ir@intershop.de
|Internet:
|www.intershop.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A254211
|WKN:
|A25421
|Indices:
|CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1777819
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1777819 21.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu INTERSHOP Communications AGmehr Nachrichten
|
21.11.23
|EQS-News: Intershop Communications AG erweitert Vorstand (EQS Group)
|
21.11.23
|EQS-News: Intershop Communications AG expands Management Board (EQS Group)
|
25.10.23
|INTERSHOP Communications-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: INTERSHOP mit weiterhin operativem Minus (dpa-AFX)
|
25.10.23
|EQS-News: Intershop publishes figures for the first nine months of 2023 (EQS Group)
|
25.10.23
|EQS-News: Intershop veröffentlicht Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2023 (EQS Group)
|
25.10.23
|Softwareanbieter Intershop legt Geschäftszahlen vor (dpa-AFX)
|
28.09.23
|EQS-DD: Intershop Communications AG: Univ.-Prof. Dr. Louis Velthuis, buy (EQS Group)
|
28.09.23
|EQS-DD: Intershop Communications AG: Univ.-Prof. Dr. Louis Velthuis, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu INTERSHOP Communications AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|INTERSHOP Communications AG
|1,51
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen und Japan im Feiertag: ATX zurückhaltend -- DAX überspringt zeitweise 16.000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schließen etwas fester
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Donnerstag nur wenig. Der deutsche Leitindex kann hingegen zugewinnen. Die Wall Street bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags "Thanksgiving" geschlossen. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag im Verlauf höher.