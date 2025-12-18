EQS-News: Isiah Enterprises Office Established In Michigan As One World Products Advances Its Transition

EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Proximity to Eco Bio Plastics Michigan and the Automotive Belt Supports Turnaround Momentum and 2026 Growth

TROY, MI - December 18, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC), soon to be renamed Isiah Enterprises, announced that it has registered Isiah Enterprises with the State of Michigan and is establishing an office in Michigan that will house Isiah Enterprises as the transition continues. The location places the company inside the nation’s automotive belt and within close reach of Eco Bio Plastics Michigan, strengthening collaboration, speed to market, and supply chain efficiency.

As the transition continues, Isiah Enterprises is unifying public-company operations and Michigan manufacturing into a single materials platform focused on recycled materials, industrial biocomposites, and sustainable inputs for automotive and packaging markets. This strategy is designed to accelerate commercialization, improve operational coordination, and support scalable production for customers and partners.

The timing aligns with One World Products’ operational progress, including tracking toward operational breakeven in December and the successful shipment of more than 250,000 pounds of pelletized rubber from the Eco Bio Plastics Michigan facility in Midland in 2025. Together, these milestones reflect a company that is stabilizing, scaling, and building momentum as it enters 2026.

“Michigan is the right place for our next chapter,” said Isiah Thomas, Chairman & CEO. “Being close to Eco Bio Plastics Michigan and surrounded by the automotive ecosystem lets us work faster with customers, tighten logistics, and scale with the suppliers and talent that power American manufacturing. It does not get more American than building cars.”

Thomas added, “As an NBA back-to-back champion with the Detroit Pistons, Michigan has always been a place where hard work and teamwork mean something. To help build the next generation of materials right here, in the heart of the automotive belt, is a full-circle moment for me and for our company.”

The Michigan office will serve as a hub for executive leadership, customer engagement, and new program development for Isiah Enterprises during the transition from One World Products. Proximity to Midland enables quicker prototyping, validation, and commercialization by tightening the loop between product development and manufacturing. Operating in Michigan also places the company in the center of the automotive supply chain, improving access to OEMs and suppliers and supporting faster adoption of sustainable materials in vehicles and packaging.

One World Products’ Michigan footprint integrates commercial, technical, and operational functions. The company will leverage shared resources between the Michigan office and Eco Bio Plastics facility in Midland to coordinate customer trials, optimize materials processing, and support new programs in automotive and packaging as the organization enters 2026.

About One World Products, Inc. (to become Isiah Enterprises, Inc.)

One World Products, Inc., which will operate under the new name Isiah Enterprises, Inc, is a materials and manufacturing company specializing in recycled materials, industrial hemp biocomposites, and sustainable inputs serving the automotive and packaging sectors. The Company operates Eco Bio Plastics Michigan, a Michigan-based processing facility utilizing proprietary production technologies. Corporate headquarters are located in Troy, Michigan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding future performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. One World Products, Inc. and Isiah Enterprises do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release.

For more information, visit https://oneworldproducts.com

Contact:

William Rowland, CFO

william.rowland@owpv.com

1-800-605-3210

