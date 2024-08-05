EQS-News: JDC Group wins major European insurance group as new platform customer

EQS-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance

JDC Group wins major European insurance group as new platform customer



05.08.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





JDC Group wins major European insurance group as new platform customer

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) has concluded a long-term cooperation agreement with one of Europe's largest insurance companies. As is already the case for other insurance companies, JDC will support the business processes of the cooperation partner in the third-party insurance business as a technology and service provider. For business processing and back-office functionalities, the JDC platform technology will be interlinked with the cooperation partner's customer portal via interfaces.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the Jung, DMS & Cie, allesmeins and Geld.de brands. By offering and processing all product providers in the financial market with a complete product range and full data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, agents, company-affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusive organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its visual systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple contract routes and transfer options as well as a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize insurance and pension provision with an ideal cost-benefit ratio. Around 250 well-trained advisors under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for discerning and upmarket private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 2.4 million customers, a fund portfolio of over 7.5 billion euros and annual insurance premiums of over 1.2 billion euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region. JDC focuses on sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitalization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make the everyday lives of financial intermediaries and customers easier.

Disclaimer:

The Executive Board members of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, Ralph Konrad and Marcus Rex, hold a stake in JDC Group AG and have a vested interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this release.

Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 335322-00Email: funke@jdcgroup.de