EQS-News: JDC with quarterly revenues of over EUR 50 million for the first time - clearly positive development in the investment and insurance business

JDC with quarterly revenues of over EUR 50 million for the first time - clearly positive development in the investment and insurance business



13.05.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

JDC Group's revenues increased in the first three months of 2024 by around 22 percent year-on-year to EUR 53.3 million

At EUR 4.1 million, EBITDA is around 28 percent higher than in the same quarter of the previous year; EBIT rises by around 40 percent to EUR 2.5 million

New business orders grow by more than 13 percent; number of portfolio transfers even increases by around 58 percent

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) shows significant revenue and earnings growth with the figures published today for the first quarter of 2024. Group revenues grew by 21.6 percent to EUR 53.3 million in the first three months of 2024 compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Quarterly revenues also significantly exceeded the revenues of the fourth quarter of 2023 and exceeded the EUR 50 million mark for a quarter for the first time.

In addition to the continued strong insurance business, the reinvigorated investment and financing business in particular is contributing to revenue growth and the real estate and investment business is also picking up again. The key figures for the Group's business development are therefore all positive: the number of new orders rose by around 13 percent and the number of portfolio transfers initiated even increased by around 58 percent. New business in the life and motor vehicle insurance products developed particularly positively: The motor vehicle insurance product group impressed with application growth of over 60 percent and life insurance with application growth of around 25 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The insurance premiums managed in the portfolio thus amounted to over EUR 1.2 billion for the first time.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by around 28 percent to EUR 4.1 million in the first three months of 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 3.2 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first three months of 2024 rose by around 40 percent to EUR 2.5 million (Q1 2023: EUR 1.8 million). Consolidated net income improved significantly to EUR 2.1 million in the first quarter after EUR 1.4 million in the same period of the previous year.

Both business segments - Advisortech and Advisory – were able to benefit from this development.

The Advisortech segment increased its revenue by 22.6 percent to EUR 48.3 million in the first three months of 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 39.4 million). Compared to the strong previous quarter of Q4 2023, this represents further growth of 13.9 percent (Q4 2023: EUR 42.4 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by around 27.9 percent to EUR 4.2 million in the first three months of 2024, significantly exceeding the previous year's figure of EUR 3.3 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also rose by around 32 percent to EUR 3.0 million in the first three months of 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 2.3 million).

In the Advisory segment, revenues also increased in the first three months of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year. They rose by around 7 percent to EUR 8.7 million (Q1 2023: EUR 8.2 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the Advisory segment rose slightly by more than 10 percent to EUR 0.7 million in the first three months (Q1 2023: EUR 0.6 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by around 26 percent to EUR 0.4 million in the first three months of 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 0.3 million).

"The first quarter was very convincing. Never before have we started a year so strongly. All KPIs are pointing in the right direction and despite significant investments in Summitas and our share buyback program, we are seeing a very positive development in our liquidity. We look forward to continuing like this!" says Ralph Konrad, CFO of JDC Group AG.

"We are pleased that our insurance business continues to grow strongly and that the investment and financing business has now also picked up again. We have further expectations for the real estate and investment business, where we see a positive trend again. We therefore see great opportunities for the rest of the financial year!" explains Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of JDC Group AG.



The key figures for the first three months of 2024 are as follows

Overview in kEUR Changes Q1 2024 Q1 2023 to previous year kEUR kEUR in % Revenues 53,319 43,832 21.6 Advisortech 48,340 39,445 22.6 Advisory 8,713 8,156 6.8 Holding / Consolidation -3,733 -3,769 0.9 EBITDA 4,067 3,185 27.7 EBIT 2,523 1,808 39.6 EBT 2,252 1,453 55.0 Net profit 2,093 1,433 46.0

For the remainder of 2024, we confirm our positive assessment and the published guidance: in 2024, the company expects revenues growth to between EUR 205 million and EUR 220 million and EBITDA of between EUR 14.5 million and EUR 16.0 million on the basis of cooperation agreements already concluded.

The letter to shareholders for Q1 2024 and further information on JDC Group AG can be found at www.jdcgroup.de.

Interested investors can register and participate in JDC Group's earnings call today at 2:00 p.m. under the following link:Montega CONNECT: JDC Group Aktiengesellschaft - Earnings Call Q1 2024

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 250 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around EUR two billion, a fund portfolio of over EUR five billion and annual insurance premiums of more than EUR 1 billion, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers.

Disclaimer:

The Executive Board members of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, Ralph Konrad and Marcus Rex, hold a stake in JDC Group AG and have a vested interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this release.

