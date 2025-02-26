EQS-News: Markus Lesser is new member of the Supervisory Board of H2APEX Group SCA

EQS-News: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Personnel

Markus Lesser is new member of the Supervisory Board of H2APEX Group SCA



26.02.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Markus Lesser is the new member of the Supervisory Board

Prof. Dr. Matthias Beller has stepped down at the end of 2024.

Rostock-Laage, Grevenmacher (Luxembourg), 26.02.2025 – After Prof. Dr. Matthias Beller resigned from the Supervisory Board at the end of last year to focus more on research, the company is pleased to welcome Markus Lesser, a highly experienced manager in the energy sector, to the Supervisory Board of H2APEX Group SCA (ISIN: LU0472835155). Markus Lesser has over 30 years of experience in the international energy industry. He has significantly driven the development of PNE AG for 13 years, initially as COO and since 2016 as CEO.

Roland Lienau, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: “We are very pleased to be able to rely on Markus Lesser's extensive expertise in building a renewable energy company in the future, in order to continue developing H2APEX into a leading company in the green hydrogen sector in Germany.” Markus Lesser: “Hydrogen is an essential building block on our path to CO 2 -free energy. H2APEX has proven itself as a successful hydrogen pioneer in recent years. I am excited to accompany the company and the market in its next growth phase.”

Prof. Dr. Matthias Beller will continue to advise H2APEX, particularly its subsidiary AKROS, to help bring chemical hydrogen storage to market maturity. Roland Lienau, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: “With his scientific expertise and cooperation with the Leibniz Institute for Catalysis (LIKAT), where he serves on the board, Prof. Dr. Matthias Beller has played a key role in H2APEX taking a promising path in the innovation field of chemical hydrogen storage. We are pleased that Prof. Dr. Beller will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity.” Prof. Dr. Matthias Beller: “I am delighted to continue supporting this important technology for green and efficient energy storage.”

About H2APEX H2APEX is a merger of H2APEX Group SCA, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: LU0472835155, WKN: A0YF5P), and the hydrogen specialist APEX Group. Together, the companies operate in the market under the brand H2APEX. The operational core of H2APEX was founded in 2000 in Rostock/Laage and has been fully focused on clean hydrogen production, storage, and distribution since 2012. The company is one of the pioneers in this field. H2APEX aims to become an internationally established developer and operator of hydrogen facilities. In its core business, H2APEX develops, builds, sells, or operates green hydrogen facilities with an electrolysis capacity under 1 GW. These facilities are used to decarbonize industrial value chains and produce green hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives such as LOHC (liquid organic hydrogen carriers) and E-Fuels. They are used in industries such as steel, chemicals, and cement, as well as other energy-intensive industries. Additionally, the company offers infrastructure and logistics facilities, particularly for industrial use in warehouses, ports, and production sites.

www.h2apex.com

