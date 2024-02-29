EQS-News: MEDICLIN presents preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year

|
Offenburg, February 29, 2024
MEDICLIN presents preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year
MEDICLIN achieved group sales of EUR 730.1 million in the 2023 financial year (previous year: EUR 704.7 million). At EUR 12.7 million, the group operating result was EUR 6.8 million below the previous year's figure (2022: EUR 19.5 million) due to a one-off effect. The one-off effect relates to the impairment of goodwill for three facilities in the acute segment, which had a negative impact of EUR 33.1 million on earnings.
With a growth rate of 3.6%, group sales were within the forecast published in the 2022 annual report. The group operating result of EUR 12.7 million is within the new forecast of EUR 10.0 to 15.0 million published in January 2024, which was updated due to the one-off effect.
Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN, comments: "Despite all the challenges, 2023 was an operationally successful financial year. We achieved an occupancy rate of at least 80% in all quarters. Capacity utilisation, the decisive factor for our factor for our economic success, is gradually normalising to the levels seen before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic." and adds: "This means that we are full of confidence for the business outlook for 2024."
Development in the segments and the nursing care business area
In the post-acute segment, sales increased by 4.6% to €451.2 million (2022: €431.2 million). At EUR 52.7 million, the segment operating result was EUR 31.5 million higher than in the same period of the previous year (2022: EUR 21.2 million).
The acute segment generated sales of EUR 254.0 million, which was an increase of 0.5% (2022: EUR 252.7 million). The segment operating result of EUR -39.9 million was burdened by impairment losses on goodwill for three facilities with a negative one-off effect of EUR 33.1 million. In the previous year, the segment operating result totalled EUR -4.4 million.
Sales in the nursing care business area, which is allocated to the other activities and reconciliation segment, rose from € 18.7 million in the previous year to € 21.3 million in 2023. The segment operating result for the business division amounted to 0.2 million euros in 2023 after -1.0 million euros in 2022.
Employees and investments
The number of employees (calculated in full-time equivalents) in the 2023 reporting year, was on average 7,016 (previous year: 7,025 full-time equivalents). MEDICLIN invested in the future of the Group in 2023 with gross investments amounting EUR 38.8 million (previous year: EUR 28.5 million).
The Annual Report 2023 will be available from 26 March 2024 at www.mediclin.de in German and English.
About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)
MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.
MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird fester erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde ins Visier nehmen dürfte. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, in Tokio werden neue Rekorde erklommen.