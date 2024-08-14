EQS-News: Medios AG: Annual General Meeting resolves to expand the Supervisory Board to five members

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Medios AG: Annual General Meeting resolves to expand the Supervisory Board to five members

Berlin, August 14, 2024 – The shareholders of Medios, a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, today approved all but two of the resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting. A total of around 62% of the share capital with voting rights was represented. The Annual General Meeting was held in virtual form this year.

In his speech, the Executive Board explained, among other things, the progress and further development of the adjusted growth strategy. In particular, this included the acquisition of the Ceban Group, one of the leading service providers for pharmaceutical compounding in Europe.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: “We are delighted with the broad support of our investors and the trust placed in us. Despite the challenging economic environment, we continued to implement our growth strategy in the 2023 financial year and once again achieved our forecast. With the resolutions adopted today, we can build on the good results and continue on our ambitious growth path.“

The shareholders approved an expansion of the Supervisory Board from four to five members. After Klaus J. Buß resigned from office, Mr. Florian Herger (business graduate and investment manager (principal) at Luxempart S.A) and Mr. Jens Apermann (independent consultant and investor in the field of digital health and member of the Management Board of Pleja AG) were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. Dr. Anke Nestler was re-elected. The Supervisory Board intends to set up an ESG Committee, which will be chaired by Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Yann Samson. In addition, the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board were discharged for the 2023 financial year.

The shareholders also approved the creation of new Authorized Capital 2024/I and Conditional Capital 2024/II to enable Medios to continue on its sustainable growth path. However, the Authorized Capital 2024/II proposed jointly by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board as well as the authorization to issue convertible bonds and the corresponding Conditional Capital 2024/I were not approved.

An overview of the detailed voting results of this year's Annual General Meeting can be found on the Medios website.

About Medios AG

Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical company. The shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

www.medios.ag



